On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11 a.m. — LA Dodgers at Miami, Peacock

12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — San Diego at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (joined in progress), MLB Network

4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN

NFL

Noon — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, NFL Network

3:30 p.m. — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, ESPN2

9 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., CNBC

1 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, CNBC

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Golf

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, Final Round, Golf

12:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, CBS

12:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Golf

12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, Final Round, NBC

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Golf

6 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round (taped), Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

6 a.m. — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, USA

2 p.m. — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, FS2

6:30 p.m. — MLS: NYC FC at Orland City SC, FS1

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

5:15 p.m. — 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, FS2

8:55 p.m. — 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, FS1

College Field Hockey

12:30 p.m. — Michigan at Wake Forest, ACC Network

3 p.m. — North Carolina at Iowa, ACC Network

College Soccer (Men’s)

3 p.m. — Villanova at California, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Penn St. at Syracuse, ACC Network

9 p.m. — Virginia Tech at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU

1 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m. — UC San Diego at California, Pac-12 Network

College Volleyball (Women’s)

3 p.m. — Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network

Cycling

9 a.m. — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, CNBC

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, FS1

High School Baseball

7 p.m. — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, ESPNU

High School Football

Noon — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), ESPN

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

8 a.m. — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, NHL Network

Little League Baseball

9 a.m. — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, ABC

Rodeo

11:30 a.m. — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, CBS

12:30 p.m. — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, CBS Sports Network

Rugby (Men’s)

4 p.m. — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, CNBC

Softball

3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU

WNBA

3 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN

7 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2

TV

Monday

MLB

5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Tennis

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you