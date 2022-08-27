On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
11 a.m. — LA Dodgers at Miami, Peacock
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — San Diego at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (joined in progress), MLB Network
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN
NFL
Noon — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, NFL Network
3:30 p.m. — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, CBS
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, ESPN2
9 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., CNBC
1 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, CNBC
Golf
6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, Final Round, Golf
12:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, CBS
12:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Golf
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, Final Round, NBC
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Golf
6 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round (taped), Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
6 a.m. — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, USA
2 p.m. — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, FS2
6:30 p.m. — MLS: NYC FC at Orland City SC, FS1
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
5:15 p.m. — 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, FS2
8:55 p.m. — 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, FS1
College Field Hockey
12:30 p.m. — Michigan at Wake Forest, ACC Network
3 p.m. — North Carolina at Iowa, ACC Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
3 p.m. — Villanova at California, Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Penn St. at Syracuse, ACC Network
9 p.m. — Virginia Tech at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU
1 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SEC Network
6 p.m. — UC San Diego at California, Pac-12 Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
3 p.m. — Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network
Cycling
9 a.m. — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, CNBC
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, FS1
High School Baseball
7 p.m. — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, ESPNU
High School Football
Noon — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), ESPN
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
8 a.m. — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, NHL Network
Little League Baseball
9 a.m. — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, ABC
Rodeo
11:30 a.m. — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, CBS
12:30 p.m. — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
4 p.m. — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, CNBC
Softball
3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU
WNBA
3 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, ESPN
7 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1, ESPN2
TV
Monday
MLB
5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Tennis
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN2
