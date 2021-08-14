On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, TBS
1:30 p.m. — Oakland at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels OR Toronto at Seattle (both in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
NFL
Noon — Preseason: Carolina at Indianapolis, NFL Network
Auto Racing
8 a.m. — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 2, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, CNBC
11 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
Noon — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC
1 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, FS1
2 p.m. — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, FOX
3:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria (taped), NBC Sports Network
Golf
8 a.m. — LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, NBC
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
Midnight (Mon.) — EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, NBC Sports Network
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC Sports Network
12:50 p.m. — La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona, ABC
3 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Atlanta United, ESPN
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, FS1
9 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1
10 p.m. — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Australian Rules Football
2 a.m. — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle, FS2
Flag Football (Men’s)
3 p.m. — AFFL: TBD, Quarterfinal, CBS Sports Network
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
Lacrosse (Men’s)
1 p.m. — PLL: Chaos LC vs. Redwoods LC, NBC Sports Network
Lacrosse (Women’s)
3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, FS1
NBA Summer League
2 p.m. — Dallas vs. Sacramento, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Utah vs. LA Clippers, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Golden State vs. New Orleans, ESPN2
Rodeo
11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
12:30 p.m. — Canada-ATP/WTA, Singles & Dougles Finals, Tennis Channel
5:30 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Track and Field
Noon — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, ESPN
WNBA
3 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago, ABC
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Phoenix, CBS Sports Network
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Houston at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ESPN
10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Little League Softball
9 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPNU
Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPN2
NBA Summer League
5 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2
