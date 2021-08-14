On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, TBS

1:30 p.m. — Oakland at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels OR Toronto at Seattle (both in progress), MLB Network

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

NFL

Noon — Preseason: Carolina at Indianapolis, NFL Network

Auto Racing

8 a.m. — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 2, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, CNBC

11 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

Noon — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC

1 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, FS1

2 p.m. — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, FOX

3:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria (taped), NBC Sports Network

Golf

8 a.m. — LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — U.S. Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, NBC

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

Midnight (Mon.) — EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, NBC Sports Network

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC Sports Network

12:50 p.m. — La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona, ABC

3 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Atlanta United, ESPN

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, FS1

9 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1

10 p.m. — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Australian Rules Football

2 a.m. — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle, FS2

Flag Football (Men’s)

3 p.m. — AFFL: TBD, Quarterfinal, CBS Sports Network

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1

3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

Lacrosse (Men’s)

1 p.m. — PLL: Chaos LC vs. Redwoods LC, NBC Sports Network

Lacrosse (Women’s)

3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, FS1

NBA Summer League

2 p.m. — Dallas vs. Sacramento, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Utah vs. LA Clippers, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Golden State vs. New Orleans, ESPN2

Rodeo

11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

12:30 p.m. — Canada-ATP/WTA, Singles & Dougles Finals, Tennis Channel

5:30 p.m. — Cincinnati-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

Track and Field

Noon — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, ESPN

WNBA

3 p.m. — Seattle at Chicago, ABC

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Phoenix, CBS Sports Network

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Houston at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ESPN

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Little League Softball

9 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPNU

Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, ESPN2

NBA Summer League

5 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2

9 p.m. — Summer League: TBD, Consolation Game, ESPN2

