On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, TBS

1:30 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (in progress), MLB Network

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN

Auto Racing

6 a.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 3, CBS Sports Network

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN

2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, FOX

5:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 (taped), FS1

Golf

7:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Final Round, Golf Channel

Men’s Soccer

6 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2

8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, FS1

Australian Rules Football

2 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle, FS2

Fitness

1 p.m. — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1

Rodeo

Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

3 p.m. — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, CBS

TBT Basketball

11 a.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN

1 p.m. — TBT: 3 Point Contest, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN

Tennis

4 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, Tennis Channel

Women’s Lacrosse

10 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, FS1

12:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, FS1

Monday

MLB

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

7 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2

10 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2

TBT Basketball

8 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Championship, ESPN

Olympics on TV

Sunday

Badminton

7:40 a.m. — Women’s Badminton: Singles Final, NBC Sports Network

11:30 p.m. — Women’s Badminton: Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches, CNBC

Basketball

3:15 a.m. — Men’s Basketball, Group C: Spain vs. Slovenia, USA

11:30 p.m. — Women’s Basketball, Group B: U.S. vs. France, USA

Beach Volleyball

6 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Beach Volleyball, NBC

8 p.m. — Men’s Beach Volleyball: Round of 16, CNBC

BMX Racing

7:30 a.m. — BMX Freestyle, NBC

Canoeing

9:55 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Canoeing: Sprint Qualifying, USA

10:30 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Canoeing: Sprint Final, NBC

Diving

6 p.m. — Women’s Diving: Springboard Final, NBC

Fencing

4:30 a.m. — Men’s Fencing: Team Foil Final, NBC Sports Network

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Fencing: Team Foil Final, NBC

Field Hockey

9:30 p.m. — Men’s Field Hockey, Group A: Greece vs. U.S., CNBC

10:40 p.m. — Women’s Field Hockey: Quarterfinal, CNBC

Gymnastics

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Gymnastics, Floor and Pommel Horse, NBC

6 p.m. — Women’s Gymnastics, Vault and Uneven Bar, NBC

Handball

2 a.m. — Men’s Handball, Group A: Norway vs. France, CNBC

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Handball, Group B: Denmark vs. Sweden, USA

Kayaking

9:55 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Kayaking: Sprint Qualifying, USA

Tennis

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Tennis: Singles Final, NBC

Track and Field

6 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Track and Field, Finals, NBC

7 p.m. — Track and Field, Day 4: Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, USA

Volleyball

7:30 a.m. — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, NBC

11:05 p.m. — Women’s Volleyball, Group B: U.S. vs. Italy, NBC

Weightlifting

7 a.m. — Women’s Weightlifting: 76kg Final, NBC Sports Network

Monday

Cycling

5 a.m. — Women’s Cycling: Team Sprint Finals and More, USA

Diving

1:10 a.m. — Men’s Diving: Springboard Qualifying, CNBC

Field Hockey

3:30 a.m. — Women’s Field Hockey, Quarterfinal, CNBC

Soccer

3 a.m. — Women’s Soccer: Semifinal, USA

Water Polo

1:30 a.m. — Men’s Water Polo, Group B: Spain vs. Croatia, USA

