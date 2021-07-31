On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, TBS
1:30 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (in progress), MLB Network
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN
Auto Racing
6 a.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 3, CBS Sports Network
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN
2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, FOX
5:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 (taped), FS1
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women’s Open: Final Round, Golf Channel
Men’s Soccer
6 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, FS1
Australian Rules Football
2 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle, FS2
Fitness
1 p.m. — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
Rodeo
Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
3 p.m. — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, CBS
TBT Basketball
11 a.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN
1 p.m. — TBT: 3 Point Contest, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN
Tennis
4 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, Tennis Channel
Women’s Lacrosse
10 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, FS1
12:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, FS1
Monday
MLB
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NBA
7 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2
TBT Basketball
8 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Championship, ESPN
Olympics on TV
Sunday
Badminton
7:40 a.m. — Women’s Badminton: Singles Final, NBC Sports Network
11:30 p.m. — Women’s Badminton: Doubles Bronze and Gold Medal Matches, CNBC
Basketball
3:15 a.m. — Men’s Basketball, Group C: Spain vs. Slovenia, USA
11:30 p.m. — Women’s Basketball, Group B: U.S. vs. France, USA
Beach Volleyball
6 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Beach Volleyball, NBC
8 p.m. — Men’s Beach Volleyball: Round of 16, CNBC
BMX Racing
7:30 a.m. — BMX Freestyle, NBC
Canoeing
9:55 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Canoeing: Sprint Qualifying, USA
10:30 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Canoeing: Sprint Final, NBC
Diving
6 p.m. — Women’s Diving: Springboard Final, NBC
Fencing
4:30 a.m. — Men’s Fencing: Team Foil Final, NBC Sports Network
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Fencing: Team Foil Final, NBC
Field Hockey
9:30 p.m. — Men’s Field Hockey, Group A: Greece vs. U.S., CNBC
10:40 p.m. — Women’s Field Hockey: Quarterfinal, CNBC
Gymnastics
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Gymnastics, Floor and Pommel Horse, NBC
6 p.m. — Women’s Gymnastics, Vault and Uneven Bar, NBC
Handball
2 a.m. — Men’s Handball, Group A: Norway vs. France, CNBC
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Handball, Group B: Denmark vs. Sweden, USA
Kayaking
9:55 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Kayaking: Sprint Qualifying, USA
Tennis
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Tennis: Singles Final, NBC
Track and Field
6 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Track and Field, Finals, NBC
7 p.m. — Track and Field, Day 4: Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, USA
Volleyball
7:30 a.m. — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, NBC
11:05 p.m. — Women’s Volleyball, Group B: U.S. vs. Italy, NBC
Weightlifting
7 a.m. — Women’s Weightlifting: 76kg Final, NBC Sports Network
Monday
Cycling
5 a.m. — Women’s Cycling: Team Sprint Finals and More, USA
Diving
1:10 a.m. — Men’s Diving: Springboard Qualifying, CNBC
Field Hockey
3:30 a.m. — Women’s Field Hockey, Quarterfinal, CNBC
Soccer
3 a.m. — Women’s Soccer: Semifinal, USA
Water Polo
1:30 a.m. — Men’s Water Polo, Group B: Spain vs. Croatia, USA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.