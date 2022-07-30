On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network

2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, ESPN

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN

8:30 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, CNBC

Noon — NRX: Round 2, CNBC

1:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, FOX

Golf

5 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Golf

7:30 a.m. — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

10:30 a.m. — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

10:30 a.m. — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, ESPN

Cycling

8:30 a.m. — UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage, CNBC

Gymnastics

2 p.m. — U.S. Classic: Men’s Competition, CNBC

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

Sailing

5 p.m. — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

Select Hockey (Men’s)

4 p.m. — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, NHL Network

8 p.m. — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, NHL Network

Softball

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, ESPN2

Tennis

6 a.m. — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals, Tennis

1 p.m. — Umag-ATP Final, Tennis

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Final, Tennis

WNBA

Noon — Chicago at Connecticut, NBATV

1 p.m. — Phoenix at New York, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Las Vegas at Indiana, NBATV

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, NBATV

TV

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Boston at Houston, ESPN

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

