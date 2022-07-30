On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Washington, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network
2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, ESPN
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN
8:30 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, CNBC
Noon — NRX: Round 2, CNBC
1:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, FOX
Golf
5 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Golf
7:30 a.m. — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
10:30 a.m. — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
10:30 a.m. — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, ESPN
Cycling
8:30 a.m. — UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage, CNBC
Gymnastics
2 p.m. — U.S. Classic: Men’s Competition, CNBC
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
Sailing
5 p.m. — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
Select Hockey (Men’s)
4 p.m. — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, NHL Network
8 p.m. — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, NHL Network
Softball
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, ESPN2
Tennis
6 a.m. — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals, Tennis
1 p.m. — Umag-ATP Final, Tennis
6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Final, Tennis
WNBA
Noon — Chicago at Connecticut, NBATV
1 p.m. — Phoenix at New York, CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. — Las Vegas at Indiana, NBATV
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, NBATV
TV
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Boston at Houston, ESPN
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
