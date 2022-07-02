On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Mets, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLB Network
3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Kay-Rod Cast, ESPN2
NBA
4 p.m. — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, NBATV
6:30 p.m. — Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, ESPN2
11:30 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, NBC
2 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, USA
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
3 p.m. — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, FS2
7 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Final, FS1
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
7 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville, CBS Sports Network
Cycling
7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, USA
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN
Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ABC
USFL Football
6:30 p.m. — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, FOX
WNBA
Noon — Washington at Connecticut, ESPN
2 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta, NBATV
5 p.m. — New York at Los Angeles, CBS Sports Network
TV
Monday
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Texas at Baltimore, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Kansas City at Houston, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Competitive Eating
11 a.m. — 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, ESPNEWS
Soccer (Men’s)
8 p.m. — USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2
7 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN
10 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2
WNBA
6 p.m. — Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN
