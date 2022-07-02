On the Air

MLB

Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Mets, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLB Network

3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Kay-Rod Cast, ESPN2

NBA

4 p.m. — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV

Auto Racing

8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, ESPN2

11:30 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, NBC

2 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, NBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, USA

Golf

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

3 p.m. — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, FS2

7 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Final, FS1

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

7 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville, CBS Sports Network

Cycling

7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, USA

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Tennis

7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN

Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ABC

USFL Football

6:30 p.m. — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, FOX

WNBA

Noon — Washington at Connecticut, ESPN

2 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta, NBATV

5 p.m. — New York at Los Angeles, CBS Sports Network

TV

Monday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — Texas at Baltimore, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

2:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Kansas City at Houston, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Competitive Eating

11 a.m. — 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, ESPNEWS

Soccer (Men’s)

8 p.m. — USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs, ESPN2

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2

7 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN

10 a.m. — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2

WNBA

6 p.m. — Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN

