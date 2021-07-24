On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports 39

Noon — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports 39

Noon — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS

12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports 38

1 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports 38

3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports 39

3 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network

4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports 38

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, ESPN

Auto Racing

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBS Sports Network

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBS Sports Network

Noon — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, CBS

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, FS1

Golf

2:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round (taped), Golf Channel

4:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

7:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, CNBC

7:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS

Men’s Soccer

5 p.m. — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, ESPN2

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, FS1

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey, FS2

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, FS1

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana, FS2

Australian Rules Football

3 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon, FS2

Boys’ High School Basketball

3 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, ESPN2

5 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, ESPNU

Girls’ High School Basketball

11 a.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, ESPNU

1 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, ESPN2

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1

2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

Rugby

5 p.m. — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final, CBS Sports Network

TBT Basketball

1 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Second Round, ESPN

3 p.m. — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Carmen’s Crew, Second Round, ESPN

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final, Tennis Channel

10 a.m. — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final, Tennis Channel

12:30 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals, Tennis Channel

Women’s Lacrosse

11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, FS1

------

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports 39

6 p.m. — Toronto at Boston, ESPN

7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, Bally Sports 39

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports 39

Golf

2:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

Tennis

4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

Olympics on TV

Sunday

3x3 Basketball

7 a.m. — Women’s: U.S. vs. Taiwan, NBC

10 p.m. — Men/Women Prelims, USA

Archery

2 a.m. — Women’s Archery (Finals), CNBC

Fencing

11 p.m. — Men’s Fencing (Foil, Round of 32), CNBC

Rowing

7 a.m. — Qualifying Heats and Repechages, NBC

Rugby

7 p.m. — Men’s Rugby (Group Play), CNBC

Softball

8 p.m. — U.S. vs. Latvia, USA

Swimming

5 a.m. — Session 3, Heats, USA

7 a.m. — Qualifying Heats, NBC

6 p.m. — Finals, NBC

Triathlon

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Triathlon, USA

6 p.m. — Men’s Triathlon, NBC

Men’s Basketball

7 a.m. — U.S. vs. France, NBC

11:30 p.m. — Argentina vs. Slovenia, CNBC

Men’s Beach Volleyball

4 a.m. — Qatar vs. Switzerland, USA

7 p.m. — U.S. vs. Latvia, USA

Men’s Soccer

3:30 a.m. — Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, NBCSN

5:30 a.m. — Australia vs. Spain AND Japan vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network

Men’s Volleyball

11 p.m. — U.S. vs. Russia, NBC

Men’s Water Polo

7 a.m. — U.S. vs. Japan, NBC

Women’s Beach Volleyball

7 a.m. — Qualifying, NBC

10 p.m. — Canada vs. Germany, USA

Women’s Gymnastics

6 p.m. — Team Competition, NBC

Women’s Cycling

7 a.m. — Road Race, NBC

Women’s Skateboarding

7 p.m. — Street, CNBC

10:30 p.m. — Street Final, CNBC

11 p.m. — Street Final, NBC

Women’s Water Polo

11 p.m. — U.S. vs. China, USA

------

Monday

Canoeing

3 a.m. — Men’s Canoeing (Whitewater Slalom Final), USA

Diving

1:10 a.m. — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform), USA

Fencing

2 a.m. — Fencing (Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Quarterfinals), USA

5:30 a.m. — Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Finals, NBCSN

Mountain Biking

3 a.m. — Men’s Mountain Biking, CNBC

Rugby

4 a.m. — Men’s Rugby (Group Play), USA

Shooting

1:30 a.m. — Men’s & Women’s Skeet Shooting, CNBC

Swimming

5 a.m. — Session 5, Heats, USA

