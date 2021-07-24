On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports 39
Noon — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports 39
Noon — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS
12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports 38
1 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports 38
3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports 39
3 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network
4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports 38
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, ESPN
Auto Racing
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBS Sports Network
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBS Sports Network
Noon — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, CBS
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, FS1
Golf
2:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round (taped), Golf Channel
4:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
7:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, CNBC
7:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS
Men’s Soccer
5 p.m. — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Final, ESPN2
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, FS1
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey, FS2
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, FS1
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana, FS2
Australian Rules Football
3 a.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon, FS2
Boys’ High School Basketball
3 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, ESPN2
5 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, ESPNU
Girls’ High School Basketball
11 a.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, ESPNU
1 p.m. — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, ESPN2
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
Rugby
5 p.m. — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, Western Conference Final, CBS Sports Network
TBT Basketball
1 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Second Round, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Carmen’s Crew, Second Round, ESPN
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final, Tennis Channel
10 a.m. — WTA: BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final, Tennis Channel
12:30 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals, Tennis Channel
Women’s Lacrosse
11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, FS1
------
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports 39
6 p.m. — Toronto at Boston, ESPN
7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, Bally Sports 39
10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports 39
Golf
2:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
Tennis
4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Olympics on TV
Sunday
3x3 Basketball
7 a.m. — Women’s: U.S. vs. Taiwan, NBC
10 p.m. — Men/Women Prelims, USA
Archery
2 a.m. — Women’s Archery (Finals), CNBC
Fencing
11 p.m. — Men’s Fencing (Foil, Round of 32), CNBC
Rowing
7 a.m. — Qualifying Heats and Repechages, NBC
Rugby
7 p.m. — Men’s Rugby (Group Play), CNBC
Softball
8 p.m. — U.S. vs. Latvia, USA
Swimming
5 a.m. — Session 3, Heats, USA
7 a.m. — Qualifying Heats, NBC
6 p.m. — Finals, NBC
Triathlon
4:30 p.m. — Men’s Triathlon, USA
6 p.m. — Men’s Triathlon, NBC
Men’s Basketball
7 a.m. — U.S. vs. France, NBC
11:30 p.m. — Argentina vs. Slovenia, CNBC
Men’s Beach Volleyball
4 a.m. — Qatar vs. Switzerland, USA
7 p.m. — U.S. vs. Latvia, USA
Men’s Soccer
3:30 a.m. — Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, NBCSN
5:30 a.m. — Australia vs. Spain AND Japan vs. Mexico, NBC Sports Network
Men’s Volleyball
11 p.m. — U.S. vs. Russia, NBC
Men’s Water Polo
7 a.m. — U.S. vs. Japan, NBC
Women’s Beach Volleyball
7 a.m. — Qualifying, NBC
10 p.m. — Canada vs. Germany, USA
Women’s Gymnastics
6 p.m. — Team Competition, NBC
Women’s Cycling
7 a.m. — Road Race, NBC
Women’s Skateboarding
7 p.m. — Street, CNBC
10:30 p.m. — Street Final, CNBC
11 p.m. — Street Final, NBC
Women’s Water Polo
11 p.m. — U.S. vs. China, USA
------
Monday
Canoeing
3 a.m. — Men’s Canoeing (Whitewater Slalom Final), USA
Diving
1:10 a.m. — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform), USA
Fencing
2 a.m. — Fencing (Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Quarterfinals), USA
5:30 a.m. — Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Finals, NBCSN
Mountain Biking
3 a.m. — Men’s Mountain Biking, CNBC
Rugby
4 a.m. — Men’s Rugby (Group Play), USA
Shooting
1:30 a.m. — Men’s & Women’s Skeet Shooting, CNBC
Swimming
5 a.m. — Session 5, Heats, USA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.