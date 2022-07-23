On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

10 a.m. — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLB Network

Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — San Diego at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, ESPN

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBS Sports Network

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBS Sports Network

12:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, NBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, USA

3 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, FOX

Golf

2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round (taped), Golf

4:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Golf

8 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, CNBC

8 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Golf

11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championships, Final Round, NBC

Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

8:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, FS1

Big 3 Basketball

Noon — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s, CBS

Cycling

9 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, USA

2 p.m. — UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Stage 1 (taped), CNBC

High School Softball

6 p.m. — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2

2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

Lacrosse (Men’s)

1 p.m. — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2

TBT Basketball

Noon — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, ESPN

6 p.m. — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, ESPN2

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — Gstaad-ATP Final, Tennis

5 a.m. — Gstaad-ATP Final, Tennis

8 a.m. — Hamburg-ATP Final, Tennis

1 p.m. — Palermo-WTA Final, Tennis

6 p.m. — Atlanta Open Women’s Exhibition, Tennis

Track and Field

7 p.m. — World Championships, Day 10 – Evening Session, CNBC

8 p.m. — World Championships, Day 10 – Evening Session, NBC

WNBA

2 p.m. — Dallas at Indiana, NBATV

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle, NBATV

X Games

Noon — Summer X Games 2022, ABC

TV

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Soccer (Men’s)

5 a.m. — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Women’s)

6:50 p.m. — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Argentina, Semifinal, FS1

TBT Basketball

6 p.m. — TBD, Round of 16, ESPN

8 p.m. — TBD, Round of 16, ESPN

Tennis

4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

