On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
10 a.m. — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLB Network
Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — San Diego at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, ESPN
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBS Sports Network
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBS Sports Network
12:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
2 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, USA
3 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, FOX
Golf
2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round (taped), Golf
4:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Golf
8 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, CNBC
8 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championships, Final Round, NBC
Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
8:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, FS1
Big 3 Basketball
Noon — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3’s, CBS
Cycling
9 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, USA
2 p.m. — UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Stage 1 (taped), CNBC
High School Softball
6 p.m. — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, ESPNU
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2
2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
Lacrosse (Men’s)
1 p.m. — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2
TBT Basketball
Noon — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, ESPN
6 p.m. — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, ESPN2
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — Gstaad-ATP Final, Tennis
5 a.m. — Gstaad-ATP Final, Tennis
8 a.m. — Hamburg-ATP Final, Tennis
1 p.m. — Palermo-WTA Final, Tennis
6 p.m. — Atlanta Open Women’s Exhibition, Tennis
Track and Field
7 p.m. — World Championships, Day 10 – Evening Session, CNBC
8 p.m. — World Championships, Day 10 – Evening Session, NBC
WNBA
2 p.m. — Dallas at Indiana, NBATV
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle, NBATV
X Games
Noon — Summer X Games 2022, ABC
TV
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Soccer (Men’s)
5 a.m. — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Women’s)
6:50 p.m. — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Argentina, Semifinal, FS1
TBT Basketball
6 p.m. — TBD, Round of 16, ESPN
8 p.m. — TBD, Round of 16, ESPN
Tennis
4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
