On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston, MLB Network

3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Houston, ESPN

Auto Racing

10:30 a.m. — Nitro RX: Round 1 (taped), CNBC

11:30 a.m. — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, ABC

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix (taped), CNBC

2 p.m. — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, FOX

Golf

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, USA

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, NBC

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, ESPN2

4 p.m. — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, FS2

5 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

3 p.m. — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBS

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, ESPN2

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. —NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Rugby (Men’s)

2 p.m. — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England, FS1

Sailing

2 p.m. — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, CBS Sports Network

Softball

2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU

Tennis

5:30 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

USFL Football

11 a.m. — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, USA

7:30 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Houston, FS1

WNBA

11 a.m. — Seattle at New York, ESPN

1 p.m. — Connecticut at Washington, CBS

5 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

TV

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, FS1, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Kansas City at LA Angels, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3, ABC

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Auburn, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, ESPN

Softball

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, ESPN2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

