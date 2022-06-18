On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston, MLB Network
3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Houston, ESPN
Auto Racing
10:30 a.m. — Nitro RX: Round 1 (taped), CNBC
11:30 a.m. — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, ABC
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix (taped), CNBC
2 p.m. — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, FOX
Golf
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, USA
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, NBC
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, ESPN2
4 p.m. — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, FS2
5 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
3 p.m. — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBS
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, ESPN2
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. —NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Rugby (Men’s)
2 p.m. — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England, FS1
Sailing
2 p.m. — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, CBS Sports Network
Softball
2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU
Tennis
5:30 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
USFL Football
11 a.m. — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, USA
7:30 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Houston, FS1
WNBA
11 a.m. — Seattle at New York, ESPN
1 p.m. — Connecticut at Washington, CBS
5 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network
TV
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, FS1, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Kansas City at LA Angels, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3, ABC
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Auburn, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, ESPN
Softball
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.