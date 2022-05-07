On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
10:30 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Boston, NBC
Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, MLB Network
2:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — St. Louis at San Francisco, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
NBA
2:40 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, ESPN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, TNT
NHL
11:30 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, TBS
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, TBS
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, TBS
Auto Racing
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBS Sports Network
9:35 a.m. — W Series: Race 2, Miami, ESPN2
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, ABC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, FS1
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, USA
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
6 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, CNBC
Bowling
Noon — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, FOX
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC Network
College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)
11:30 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPN2
College Lacrosse
8 p.m. — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Boston U., Championship, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Championship, ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, Big Ten Network
College Softball
11 a.m. — Florida St. at NC State, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Illinois, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
4 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
College Water Polo (Women’s)
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Rugby (Men’s)
Noon — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (taped), CNBC
2 p.m. — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (taped), CNBC
Tennis
4 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis
5 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis
11:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP Singles Final, Tennis
USFL Football
2 p.m. — Houston vs. New Orleans, NBC
WNBA
7 p.m. — Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2
TV
Monday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, TNT
9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, ESPN
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, TBS
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, TBS, and Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Soccer (Women’s)
12 a.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
