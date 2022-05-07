On the Air

MLB

10:30 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Boston, NBC

Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, MLB Network

2:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — St. Louis at San Francisco, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network

6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

NBA

2:40 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, ESPN

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, TNT

NHL

11:30 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, ESPN

3:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, TBS

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, TBS

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, TBS

Auto Racing

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBS Sports Network

9:35 a.m. — W Series: Race 2, Miami, ESPN2

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, ABC

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, FS1

Golf

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, USA

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

6 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, CNBC

Bowling

Noon — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, FOX

College Baseball

1 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Georgia, SEC Network

College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, ESPN2

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPN2

College Lacrosse

8 p.m. — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Army at Boston U., Championship, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Championship, ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, Big Ten Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — Florida St. at NC State, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Illinois, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

4 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

College Water Polo (Women’s)

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rugby (Men’s)

Noon — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (taped), CNBC

2 p.m. — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (taped), CNBC

Tennis

4 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis

5 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis

11:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP Singles Final, Tennis

USFL Football

2 p.m. — Houston vs. New Orleans, NBC

WNBA

7 p.m. — Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2

9 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2

TV

Monday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, TNT

9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, ESPN

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, TBS

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, TBS, and Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Soccer (Women’s)

12 a.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

