On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
10:30 a.m. — Baltimore at Atlanta, NBC, PEACOCK
3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco, MLBN
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN
NBA
2:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4, ESPN
7 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4, TNT
NHL
2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3, TBS
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3, TBS
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3, TBS
Auto Racing
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBSSN
1 p.m. — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, ABC
1 p.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4 (taped), CNBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, FS1
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, FS1
College Baseball
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Kentucky, SECN
College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPN
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
9 a.m. — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship, FS2
8 p.m. — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU
College Softball
11 a.m. — Louisville at Florida St., ACCN
11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Indiana, BTN
11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Auburn, SECN
1 p.m. — NC State at Pittsburgh, ACCN
1 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, BTN
1 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Well Fargo Championship, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Sailing
6:30 p.m. — Sail GP: Day 2, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, USA
3:30 p.m. — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, FOX
6 p.m. — CPL: Calvary FC at Vancouver FC, FS2
Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
Track and Field
11 a.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting (taped), CNBC
USFL Football
2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, NBC
5:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Birmingham, FS1
TV
Monday
MLB
8:30 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4, TNT
9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN
9 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN
Auto Racing
Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercoss: Round 16 (taped), USA
College Golf
3:30 p.m. — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, GOLF
Soccer (Men’s)
9 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA
2 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest, USA
