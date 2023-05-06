On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

10:30 a.m. — Baltimore at Atlanta, NBC, PEACOCK

3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco, MLBN

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN

NBA

2:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4, ESPN

7 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4, TNT

NHL

2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3, TBS

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3, TBS

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3, TBS

Auto Racing

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBSSN

1 p.m. — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, ABC

1 p.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4 (taped), CNBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, FS1

Bowling

11 a.m. — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, FS1

College Baseball

1 p.m. — South Carolina at Kentucky, SECN

College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPN

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

9 a.m. — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship, FS2

8 p.m. — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU

College Softball

11 a.m. — Louisville at Florida St., ACCN

11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Indiana, BTN

11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Auburn, SECN

1 p.m. — NC State at Pittsburgh, ACCN

1 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, BTN

1 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N

Golf

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Well Fargo Championship, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Sailing

6:30 p.m. — Sail GP: Day 2, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, USA

3:30 p.m. — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, FOX

6 p.m. — CPL: Calvary FC at Vancouver FC, FS2

Tennis

8:30 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final, TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — Madrid-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS

Track and Field

11 a.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting (taped), CNBC

USFL Football

2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, NBC

5:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Birmingham, FS1

TV

Monday

MLB

8:30 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4, TNT

9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4, TNT

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN

9 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN

Auto Racing

Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercoss: Round 16 (taped), USA

College Golf

3:30 p.m. — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, GOLF

Soccer (Men’s)

9 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham, USA

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA

2 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest, USA

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you