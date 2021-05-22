On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia, MLB Network
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Detroit at Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
1:30 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1
2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1
NHL
1:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, NBC Sports Network
6 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, USA
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, NBC Sports Network
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, ESPN2
10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, FS1
Noon — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC Sports Network
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, FS1
1:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, FS2
5 p.m. — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park (taped), FS1
Golf
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, ESPN
Noon — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, CBS
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Golf Channel
Soccer
10 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, CNBC
10 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, Golf Channel
10 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBC
10 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, NBC Sports Network
10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, USA
1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Benevento at Torino, ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, FOX
8 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, FS1
Women’s Soccer
5 p.m. — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, CBS Sports Network
College Softball
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, ESPN2
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
Curling
11:30 p.m. — World Mixed Doubles Championship, TBD, Final (taped), NBC Sports Network
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala., FS1
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Rodeo
1 p.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS Sports Network
Rugby
3 p.m. — MLR: New England at United New York, CBS Sports Network
Track and Field
3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, NBC
9:30 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Gateshead, Gateshead, England (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
4 a.m. — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
WNBA
Noon — New York at Chicago, ESPN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.