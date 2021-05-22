On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia, MLB Network

12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Detroit at Kansas City, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1:30 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN

NBA

Noon — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1

2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1

NHL

1:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, NBC Sports Network

6 p.m. — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, USA

6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, NBC Sports Network

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, ESPN2

10 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, FS1

Noon — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC Sports Network

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, FS1

1:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC

2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, FS2

5 p.m. — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park (taped), FS1

Golf

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, ESPN

Noon — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, CBS

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Golf Channel

Soccer

10 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, CNBC

10 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, Golf Channel

10 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBC

10 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, NBC Sports Network

10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, USA

1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Benevento at Torino, ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle, FOX

8 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC, FS1

Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, CBS Sports Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN

3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, ESPN2

9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

Curling

11:30 p.m. — World Mixed Doubles Championship, TBD, Final (taped), NBC Sports Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala., FS1

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rodeo

1 p.m. — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS Sports Network

Rugby

3 p.m. — MLR: New England at United New York, CBS Sports Network

Track and Field

3:30 p.m. — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, NBC

9:30 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Gateshead, Gateshead, England (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

4 a.m. — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

WNBA

Noon — New York at Chicago, ESPN

