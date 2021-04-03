On the Air
TV
Sunday
Women’s College Basketball
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament National Championship: Arizona vs. Stanford, ESPN
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Fox Sports Southwest
Noon — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Fox Sports Southwest
Noon — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN
12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Fox Sports Oklahoma
1 p.m. — Texas at Kansas City, Fox Sports Oklahoma
3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Fox Sports Southwest
3 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego OR Houston at Oakland, MLB Network
4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Fox Sports Oklahoma
7:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, ESPN
NBA
2:30 p.m. — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Golden State at Atlanta, NBATV
9 p.m. — Orlando at Denver, NBATV
NHL
11 a.m. — Detroit at Tampa Bay, NBC
2 p.m. — Washington at New Jersey, NHL Network
6 p.m. — Dallas at Carolina, NBC Sports Network
Golf
7 a.m. — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, Golf Channel
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, NBC
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, final round, Golf Channel
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — FIA Extreme E Championship: Semifinal and Crazy Race, Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia (taped), FS2
5 p.m. — FIA Extreme E Championship: Final, Al-Ula, Saudia Arabia (taped), FS1
9:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Doha, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBC Sports Network
Soccer
8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hostpur at Newcastle United, NBC Sports Network
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network
1:25 p.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network
Bowling
1 p.m. — PBA: The USBC Masters, Reno, Nev., FS1
College Basketball
2:30 p.m. — The 3X3U National Championship, ESPN2
High School Basketball
12:30 p.m. — Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (taped), CBS
Rugby
3:30 p.m. —Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol at Bordeaux Begles (taped), NBC Sports Network
Surfing
4:30 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, FS2
Tennis
Noon — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final, Tennis Channel
2:30 p.m. — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final, Tennis Channel
