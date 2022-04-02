On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: Miami vs. N.Y. Mets, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NBA
Noon — Dallas at Milwaukee, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Lakers, ABC
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Miami at Toronto, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Clippers, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
3 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, TNT
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network
7:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Dallas at Seattle, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Women’s)
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, ESPN
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, The Bird & Taurasi Show, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, Second Spectrum, ESPNU
Auto Racing
11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (taped), FS1
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FOX
5 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina (taped), CNBC
6 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
11 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (taped), CBS Sports Network
Golf
7 a.m. — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Juniors): From Augusta National Golf Club, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open Final Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, NBC
4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
6 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m. – MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, FS1
AHL Hockey
3 p.m. — Texas at Chicago, NHL Network
Bowling
Noon — PBA: The USBC Masters, FOX
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network
Noon — Northwestern at Indiana, Big Ten Network
Noon — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
2:30 p.m. — 3X3U National Championship: Day 3, ESPN2
3 p.m. — HBCU All-Star Game, CBS
College Football
3 p.m. — Louisville Spring Game, ACC Network
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Johns Hopkins at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
College Softball
11 a.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
High School Basketball
Noon — High School Basketball Skills Competition (taped), CBS
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Lacrosse (Men’s)
6 p.m. — MLR: Houston at Austin, FS2
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Swimming
11:30 a.m. — The Open Water Nationals: Championships, NBC
Tennis
Noon — Miami Open-ATP Final, WTA Doubles Final, Tennis Channel
TV
Monday
MLB
3 p.m. — Spring Training: San Diego at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. North Carolina, National Championship, TBS
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. North Carolina, National Championship, TeamCast, TNT and TRU
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, USA
Tennis
9 a.m. — Charleston-WTA early Rounds, Tennis Channel
6 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
