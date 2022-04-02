On the Air

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: Miami vs. N.Y. Mets, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NBA

Noon — Dallas at Milwaukee, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Lakers, ABC

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Miami at Toronto, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Clippers, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

3 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, TNT

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NHL Network

7:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Dallas at Seattle, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Women’s)

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, ESPN

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, The Bird & Taurasi Show, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, National Championship, Second Spectrum, ESPNU

Auto Racing

11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (taped), FS1

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FOX

5 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Argentina (taped), CNBC

6 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1

11 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (taped), CBS Sports Network

Golf

7 a.m. — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals (Juniors): From Augusta National Golf Club, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, NBC

4 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

6 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Juventus, CBS Sports Network

3:30 p.m. – MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, FS1

AHL Hockey

3 p.m. — Texas at Chicago, NHL Network

Bowling

Noon — PBA: The USBC Masters, FOX

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network

Noon — Northwestern at Indiana, Big Ten Network

Noon — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

2:30 p.m. — 3X3U National Championship: Day 3, ESPN2

3 p.m. — HBCU All-Star Game, CBS

College Football

3 p.m. — Louisville Spring Game, ACC Network

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Johns Hopkins at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — Illinois at Minnesota, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Mississippi St. at Tennessee, SEC Network

1 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Utah at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

High School Basketball

Noon — High School Basketball Skills Competition (taped), CBS

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Lacrosse (Men’s)

6 p.m. — MLR: Houston at Austin, FS2

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard Last Cowboy Standing, Round 3 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Swimming

11:30 a.m. — The Open Water Nationals: Championships, NBC

Tennis

Noon — Miami Open-ATP Final, WTA Doubles Final, Tennis Channel

TV

Monday

MLB

3 p.m. — Spring Training: San Diego at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. North Carolina, National Championship, TBS

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. North Carolina, National Championship, TeamCast, TNT and TRU

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, USA

Tennis

9 a.m. — Charleston-WTA early Rounds, Tennis Channel

6 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

