On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington, MLBN
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Toronto at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Seattle (joined in progress) OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas, ESPN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas (Kay-Rod), ESPN2
NBA
5 p.m. — Dallas at Atlanta, NBATV
5:30 p.m.— Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Golden State at Denver, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
Noon — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, TNT
2:30 p.m. — Boston at St. Louis, TNT
6 p.m. — New Jersey at Winnipeg, NHLN
AHL Hockey
3 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago, NHLN
Auto Racing
9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped), FS1
11 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 275, NBC
1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Termas de Rio Hondo (taped), CNBC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FS1
6 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, FS1
Bowling
Noon — PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, FOX
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Louisville at NC State, ESPNEWS
11 a.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SECN
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — Michigan at Illinois, BTN
2 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St., PAC-12N
2 p.m. — Alabama at Arkansas, SECN
8 p.m. — USC at Utah, PAC-12N
College Basketball (Men’s)
3 p.m. — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, CBS
College Basketball (Women’s)
2:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, ABC
2:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship (The Bird and Taurasi Show), ESPN2
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN
College Softball
11 a.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN
11 a.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida St., ACCN
3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN
4 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
Golf
7 a.m. — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals, Golf
Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, CW
Noon — PBA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, Golf
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, NBC
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Golf
High School Basketball
Noon — High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, CBS
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Marathon
10:30 a.m. — The Paris Marathon (taped), CNBC
NBA G-League Basketball
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Long Island, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, ESPNU
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
3 p.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County, CBSSN
8 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, USA
6:50 p.m. — COMMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, Group B, FS2
Tennis
Noon — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final, Tennis
2:30 p.m. — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis
XFL Football
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Houston, ESPN
TV
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, USA
Tennis
9 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
6 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
