On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington, MLBN

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Toronto at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Seattle (joined in progress) OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas, ESPN

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas (Kay-Rod), ESPN2

NBA

5 p.m. — Dallas at Atlanta, NBATV

5:30 p.m.— Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Golden State at Denver, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

Noon — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, TNT

2:30 p.m. — Boston at St. Louis, TNT

6 p.m. — New Jersey at Winnipeg, NHLN

AHL Hockey

3 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago, NHLN

Auto Racing

9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped), FS1

11 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 275, NBC

1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Termas de Rio Hondo (taped), CNBC

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, FS1

6 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, FS1

Bowling

Noon — PBA: The USBC Masters, Finals, FOX

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Louisville at NC State, ESPNEWS

11 a.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SECN

1 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — Michigan at Illinois, BTN

2 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St., PAC-12N

2 p.m. — Alabama at Arkansas, SECN

8 p.m. — USC at Utah, PAC-12N

College Basketball (Men’s)

3 p.m. — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Reed vs. Team Barnett, CBS

College Basketball (Women’s)

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship, ABC

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Iowa, National Championship (The Bird and Taurasi Show), ESPN2

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN

College Softball

11 a.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN

11 a.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida St., ACCN

3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN

4 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN

Golf

7 a.m. — Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals, Golf

Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, CW

Noon — PBA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, Golf

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, NBC

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, Final Round, Golf

High School Basketball

Noon — High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, CBS

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Marathon

10:30 a.m. — The Paris Marathon (taped), CNBC

NBA G-League Basketball

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Long Island, ESPNU

9 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, ESPNU

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

3 p.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County, CBSSN

8 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, USA

6:50 p.m. — COMMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, Group B, FS2

Tennis

Noon — Miami Open-ATP Singles Final, Tennis

2:30 p.m. — Miami Open-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis

XFL Football

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Houston, ESPN

TV

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Baltimore at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, USA

Tennis

9 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

6 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you