On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (12:30 p.m.), MLB Network

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLB Network

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN

6 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2

NBA

Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, TNT

2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, ABC

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT

NHL

Noon — Florida at Detroit, ESPN

5 p.m. — St. Louis at Nashville, NHL Network

Auto Racing

2 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (taped), CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

8:15 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, USA

3 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, ESPN

Soccer (Women’s)

5 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel FC at OL Reign, Group B, CBS Sports Network

USFL Football

11 a.m. — Houston vs. Michigan, NBC

3 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, USA

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, FS1

Bowling

5 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 (taped), FS1

College Baseball

Noon — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

College Golf (Women’s)

7:30 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Arizona St. at Colorado, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — USC at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

College Softball

10 a.m. — Princeton at Yale, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC Network

Cycling

8 a.m. — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiene to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, CNBC

Figure Skating

2 p.m. — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (taped), NBC

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby (Men’s)

2 p.m. — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at State Francais (taped), CNBC

Speed Skating

6 a.m. — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships (taped), CNBC

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis

7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, Tennis

TV

Monday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, TNT

6:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, TNT

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

8 p.m. — Dallas at Vancouver, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Baseball

6 p.m. — Arizona at Creighton, FS1

Tennis

4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you