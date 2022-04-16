On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (12:30 p.m.), MLB Network
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLB Network
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN
6 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, TNT
2:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, ABC
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT
NHL
Noon — Florida at Detroit, ESPN
5 p.m. — St. Louis at Nashville, NHL Network
Auto Racing
2 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (taped), CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
8:15 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, USA
3 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, ESPN
Soccer (Women’s)
5 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel FC at OL Reign, Group B, CBS Sports Network
USFL Football
11 a.m. — Houston vs. Michigan, NBC
3 p.m. — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, USA
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, FS1
Bowling
5 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16 (taped), FS1
College Baseball
Noon — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
College Golf (Women’s)
7:30 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Maryland at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Arizona St. at Colorado, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — USC at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
College Softball
10 a.m. — Princeton at Yale, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Louisville, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC Network
Cycling
8 a.m. — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiene to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, CNBC
Figure Skating
2 p.m. — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (taped), NBC
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
2 p.m. — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at State Francais (taped), CNBC
Speed Skating
6 a.m. — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships (taped), CNBC
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis
7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, Tennis
TV
Monday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, TNT
6:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, TNT
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
8 p.m. — Dallas at Vancouver, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Arizona at Creighton, FS1
Tennis
4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.