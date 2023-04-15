On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (12:30 p.m.), MLBN
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Atlanta at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (3:30 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Texas at Houston, ESPN
6 p.m. — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
NBA
2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1, ABC
4:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT
7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1, TNT
Auto Racing
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, CBSSN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, CBSSN
10:30 a.m. — AMA Monster Energy Supercross (taped), CNBC
1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, CNBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, NBC
8:30 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
Bowling
11 a.m. — PGA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, FOX
College Baseball
1 p.m. — Evansville at S. Illinois, ESPNU
College Golf (Women’s)
7:30 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SECN
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
5 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, BTN
College Softball
11 a.m. — Duke at Boston College, ACCN
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
1 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., BTN
1 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN
2 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ACCN
3 p.m. — LSU at Auburn, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri, SECN
4 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona St., PAC-12N
College Water Polo (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Harvard at Michigan, BTN
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
2 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHLN
6 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHLN
Rodeo
11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, CBS
3 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest, USA
3:30 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, FOX
8 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
7:30 p.m. — DI Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis
7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, Tennis
USFL Football
11 a.m. — Michigan vs. Houston, NBC
5:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, FS1
XFL Football
11 a.m. — Arlington at D.C., ESPN
2 p.m. — Seattle at St. Louis, ESPN
TV
Monday
MLB
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Texas at Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Conference First Round: TBD, TNT
9 p.m. — Conference First Round: TBD, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN
6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, USA
Bowling
6 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, FS1
Marathon
7:30 a.m. — The Boston Marathon, ESPN
Tennis
4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.