Sunday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (12:30 p.m.), MLBN

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Atlanta at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (3:30 p.m.), MLBN

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Texas at Houston, ESPN

6 p.m. — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2

NBA

2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1, ABC

4:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT

7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1, TNT

Auto Racing

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, CBSSN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, CBSSN

10:30 a.m. — AMA Monster Energy Supercross (taped), CNBC

1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, CNBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, NBC

8:30 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1

Bowling

11 a.m. — PGA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, FOX

College Baseball

1 p.m. — Evansville at S. Illinois, ESPNU

College Golf (Women’s)

7:30 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SECN

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

5 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, BTN

College Softball

11 a.m. — Duke at Boston College, ACCN

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN

1 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., BTN

1 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi St., SECN

2 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — Clemson at NC State, ACCN

3 p.m. — LSU at Auburn, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri, SECN

4 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona St., PAC-12N

College Water Polo (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Harvard at Michigan, BTN

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

2 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHLN

6 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHLN

Rodeo

11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, CBS

3 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest, USA

3:30 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, FOX

8 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

7:30 p.m. — DI Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (taped), CBSSN

Tennis

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis

7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, Tennis

USFL Football

11 a.m. — Michigan vs. Houston, NBC

5:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, FS1

XFL Football

11 a.m. — Arlington at D.C., ESPN

2 p.m. — Seattle at St. Louis, ESPN

TV

Monday

MLB

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Texas at Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Conference First Round: TBD, TNT

9 p.m. — Conference First Round: TBD, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN

6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round, ESPN2

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, USA

Bowling

6 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, FS1

Marathon

7:30 a.m. — The Boston Marathon, ESPN

Tennis

4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

