Sunday

MLB

Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (1:30 p.m.), MLB Network

12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN

NBA

Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4, ABC

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4, TNT

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4, TNT

NHL

3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TNT

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Latvia (taped), CBS Sports Network

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Latvia (taped), CBS Sports Network

9:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston (taped), FS1

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, FOX

4 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal (taped), CNBC

5:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (taped), FS2

6:30 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston (taped), FS1

Golf

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Golf

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, USA

Noon — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, ESPN

4 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at FC Cincinnati, FS1

6:55 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS2

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

Noon — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (taped), CNBC

5 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C, CBS Sports Network

AHL Hockey

3 p.m. — Belleville at Toronto, NHL Network

Bowling

11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (taped), FS1

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, ESPN2

1 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

College Football

5 p.m. — Jackson St. Spring Game, ESPNU

College Golf (Men’s)

7 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — Louisville at Virginia Tech, ACC Netework

11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPN2

11 a.m. — LSU at Georgia, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network

8:30 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

College Tennis (Men’s)

1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network

College Tennis (Women’s)

3:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network

Cycling

9 a.m. — UCI: The Liege Bastogne Liege, Liege to Liege, 159.6 miles, Belgium, CNBC

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

8:30 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, NHL Network

12:30 p.m. — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, NHL Network

Rodeo

Noon — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, FS1

Tennis

6 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals, Tennis

USFL Football

2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, NBC

TV

Monday

MLB

6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — First Round: TBD, TNT

9 p.m. — First Round: TBD, TNT

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA

Tennis

4 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

