On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Noon — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (1:30 p.m.), MLB Network
12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4, ABC
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4, TNT
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4, TNT
NHL
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TNT
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Latvia (taped), CBS Sports Network
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Latvia (taped), CBS Sports Network
9:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston (taped), FS1
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, FOX
4 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal (taped), CNBC
5:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (taped), FS2
6:30 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston (taped), FS1
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Golf
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, USA
Noon — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, ESPN
4 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at FC Cincinnati, FS1
6:55 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
Noon — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (taped), CNBC
5 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C, CBS Sports Network
AHL Hockey
3 p.m. — Belleville at Toronto, NHL Network
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (taped), FS1
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, ESPN2
1 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
College Football
5 p.m. — Jackson St. Spring Game, ESPNU
College Golf (Men’s)
7 a.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Michigan at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
College Softball
11 a.m. — Louisville at Virginia Tech, ACC Netework
11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPN2
11 a.m. — LSU at Georgia, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5 p.m. — Washington at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network
8:30 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
College Tennis (Men’s)
1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network
College Tennis (Women’s)
3:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Finals, SEC Network
Cycling
9 a.m. — UCI: The Liege Bastogne Liege, Liege to Liege, 159.6 miles, Belgium, CNBC
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
8:30 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, NHL Network
12:30 p.m. — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, NHL Network
Rodeo
Noon — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals, Tennis
USFL Football
2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, NBC
TV
Monday
MLB
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — First Round: TBD, TNT
9 p.m. — First Round: TBD, TNT
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA
Tennis
4 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
