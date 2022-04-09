On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Texas at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR N.Y. Mets at Washington, MLB Network

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (in progress), MLB Network

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN

6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2

NBA

2:45 p.m. — Indiana at Brooklyn, ESPN

6 p.m. — Boston at Memphis, TNT

8 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Golden State at New Orleans, TNT

11 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

12:30 p.m. — Boston at Washington, TNT

3 p.m. — Nashville at Pittsburgh, TNT

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Auto Racing

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (taped), CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, NBC

9 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of the Americas, Day 2 (taped), FS2

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, USA

12:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, ABC

6:30 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, FS1

AHL Hockey

3 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago, NHL Network

Bowling

11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, FS1

1 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, FS1

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

6 p.m. — Baylor at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network

Noon — TCU at Texas, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

Noon — Bucknell at Lehigh, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at Florida St., ACC Network

11 a.m. — Maryland at Purdue, Big Ten Network

12:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Georgia, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, ESPNEWS

3 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, ESPN2

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., FS1

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

NBA G League Basketball

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905, ESPNU

Rodeo

4 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Rugby (Men’s)

11 a.m. — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (taped), CNBC

1 p.m. — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1 (taped), CNBC

6 p.m. — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, FS2

Tennis

6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

10 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis

12:30 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Singles Final, Tennis

TV

Monday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Colorado at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (39)

5:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, FS1

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Golf

6 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf

WNBA

6 p.m. — WNBA Draft, ESPN

