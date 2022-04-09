On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Texas at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR N.Y. Mets at Washington, MLB Network
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (in progress), MLB Network
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN
6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
NBA
2:45 p.m. — Indiana at Brooklyn, ESPN
6 p.m. — Boston at Memphis, TNT
8 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Golden State at New Orleans, TNT
11 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
12:30 p.m. — Boston at Washington, TNT
3 p.m. — Nashville at Pittsburgh, TNT
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (taped), CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, NBC
9 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of the Americas, Day 2 (taped), FS2
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, USA
12:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, ABC
6:30 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, FS1
AHL Hockey
3 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago, NHL Network
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, FS1
1 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, FS1
College Acrobatics & Tumbling
6 p.m. — Baylor at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network
Noon — TCU at Texas, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
Noon — Bucknell at Lehigh, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network
College Softball
11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at Florida St., ACC Network
11 a.m. — Maryland at Purdue, Big Ten Network
12:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Georgia, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, ESPNEWS
3 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, ESPN2
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., FS1
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
NBA G League Basketball
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905, ESPNU
Rodeo
4 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
11 a.m. — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (taped), CNBC
1 p.m. — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1 (taped), CNBC
6 p.m. — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles, FS2
Tennis
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
10 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis
12:30 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Singles Final, Tennis
TV
Monday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Colorado at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (39)
5:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, FS1
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Golf
6 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf
WNBA
6 p.m. — WNBA Draft, ESPN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.