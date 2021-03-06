TV
Sunday
NBA
5:30 p.m. — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, TBS/TNT
7 p.m. — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, TBS/TNT
College Basketball
11 a.m. — Memphis at Houston, CBS
11 a.m. — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, ESPN
11 a.m. — Florida at Tennessee, ESPNU
11:30 a.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, FOX
12:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, championship, CBS
1 p.m. — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, championship, ESPN
3 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan State, CBS
4 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, semifinal, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, semifinal, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon State, FS1
Women's College Basketball
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
1 p.m. — SEC Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Big East Tournament, TBD, FS1
5 p.m. — Big East Tournament, TBD, FS1
7 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament, TBD, ESPN2
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, FOX
Golf
11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, Golf Channel
1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, final round, Golf Channel
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC
NHL
11 a.m. — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, NBC
1:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago, NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. — New Jersey at Boston, NBC Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer
6 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion, NBC Sports Network
7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, ESPN2
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool, NBC Sports Network
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBC Sports Network
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna, FS2
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees, MLB Network
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Mercer at South Carolina, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
Skiing
10 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia (taped), NBC Sports Network
