TV

Sunday

NBA

5:30 p.m. — All-Star Sunday Night: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, TBS/TNT

7 p.m. — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, TBS/TNT

College Basketball

11 a.m. — Memphis at Houston, CBS

11 a.m. — Big South Tournament: Campbell at Winthrop, ESPN

11 a.m. — Florida at Tennessee, ESPNU

11:30 a.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, FOX

12:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, championship, CBS

1 p.m. — Atlantic Sun Tournament: North Alabama vs. Liberty, championship, ESPN

3 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN

3:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan State, CBS

4 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, semifinal, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network

6:30 p.m. — Southern Tournament: TBD, semifinal, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon State, FS1

Women's College Basketball

11 a.m. — ACC Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

1 p.m. — SEC Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Big East Tournament, TBD, FS1

5 p.m. — Big East Tournament, TBD, FS1

7 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament, TBD, ESPN2

Auto Racing

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, FOX

Golf

11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, final round, Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC

NHL

11 a.m. — Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, NBC

1:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago, NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. — New Jersey at Boston, NBC Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer

6 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Bromwich Albion, NBC Sports Network

7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, ESPN2

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool, NBC Sports Network

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, NBC Sports Network

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna, FS2

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees, MLB Network

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Mercer at South Carolina, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

Skiing

10 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jasna, Slovakia (taped), NBC Sports Network

