TV

Sunday

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Denver, NBATV

4:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas, ESPN, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Clippers, NBATV

NFL

2 p.m. — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, ABC and ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1

Noon — Maryland at Ohio St., CBS

1 p.m. — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., ESPN2

3 p.m. — Nevada at San Diego St., CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, ESPNU

3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Wyoming at Fresno St., FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11 a.m. — Miami at North Carolina, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Tennessee at UConn, FOX

Noon — Florida at Georgia, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Florida St., ACC Network

1 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Creighton at Marquette, FS1

1 p.m. — Oregon St. at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACC Network

5 p.m. — Stanford at USC, Pac-12 Network

5:30 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan, Big Ten Network

Auto Racing

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, FOX

5 p.m. — AMA Arenacross: Round 6 (taped), CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX

Golf

5 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Golf Channel

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, CBS

Soccer (Men’s)

7:30 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C., CBS Sports Network

10 a.m. — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C., CBS Sports Network

10:20 a.m. — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

6:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea, CNBC

Bowling

4 p.m. — PBA: The U.S. Open, FS1

College Wrestling

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Penn St., Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — South Dakota St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Futsal (Men’s)

5 p.m. — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final (taped), ESPNU

Horse Racing

1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

2 p.m. — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round (taped), CNBC

Track and Field

11 a.m. — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, NBC

Tennis

6 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel

Olympics on TV

Sunday

Cross Country Skiing

6:30 p.m. — Men’s Skiathlon (taped), USA

Curling

4:15 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Norway vs. Sweden (taped), USA

11 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs. Sweden (taped), USA

2 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland (taped), USA

Hockey

7:10 a.m. — Women’s Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland, USA

4 p.m. — Women’s Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland (taped), USA

10:10 p.m. — Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. ROC, USA

Luge

9:30 a.m. — Men’s Luge: Singles, Third, Final Runs (taped), USA

Multiple Events

1 p.m. — Ski Jumping, Speedskating, Cross-Country Skiing (taped), NBC

6 p.m. — Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating (Team Event), Freestyle Skiing, More, NBC

Skiing

5:30 a.m. — Women’s Skiing: Moguls Finals, USA

1 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final (taped), USA

7:30 p.m. — Women’s Skiing: Big Air Qualifying, USA

8:15 p.m. — Women’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom, USA

9:15 p.m. — Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Qualifying (taped), USA

TV

Monday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Golden State at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ESPN

6 p.m. — Furman at East Tennessee St., ESPNU

8 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Grambling St., ESPNU

8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona St., FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Georgia Tech at NC State, ESPN2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

