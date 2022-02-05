On the Air
TV
Sunday
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Denver, NBATV
4:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas, ESPN, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Clippers, NBATV
NFL
2 p.m. — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, ABC and ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1
Noon — Maryland at Ohio St., CBS
1 p.m. — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St., ESPN2
3 p.m. — Nevada at San Diego St., CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, ESPNU
3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Fresno St., FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11 a.m. — Miami at North Carolina, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Tennessee at UConn, FOX
Noon — Florida at Georgia, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Florida St., ACC Network
1 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Creighton at Marquette, FS1
1 p.m. — Oregon St. at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACC Network
5 p.m. — Stanford at USC, Pac-12 Network
5:30 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan, Big Ten Network
Auto Racing
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, FOX
5 p.m. — AMA Arenacross: Round 6 (taped), CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX
Golf
5 a.m. — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Golf Channel
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, CBS
Soccer (Men’s)
7:30 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C., CBS Sports Network
10 a.m. — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C., CBS Sports Network
10:20 a.m. — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
6:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea, CNBC
Bowling
4 p.m. — PBA: The U.S. Open, FS1
College Wrestling
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Penn St., Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — South Dakota St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Futsal (Men’s)
5 p.m. — UEFA Euro: Portugal vs. Russia, Final (taped), ESPNU
Horse Racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
2 p.m. — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round (taped), CNBC
Track and Field
11 a.m. — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, NBC
Tennis
6 a.m. — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals, Tennis Channel
Olympics on TV
Sunday
Cross Country Skiing
6:30 p.m. — Men’s Skiathlon (taped), USA
Curling
4:15 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Norway vs. Sweden (taped), USA
11 a.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: Italy vs. Sweden (taped), USA
2 p.m. — Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland (taped), USA
Hockey
7:10 a.m. — Women’s Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland, USA
4 p.m. — Women’s Hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland (taped), USA
10:10 p.m. — Women’s Hockey: Canada vs. ROC, USA
Luge
9:30 a.m. — Men’s Luge: Singles, Third, Final Runs (taped), USA
Multiple Events
1 p.m. — Ski Jumping, Speedskating, Cross-Country Skiing (taped), NBC
6 p.m. — Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating (Team Event), Freestyle Skiing, More, NBC
Skiing
5:30 a.m. — Women’s Skiing: Moguls Finals, USA
1 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping: Normal Hill Final (taped), USA
7:30 p.m. — Women’s Skiing: Big Air Qualifying, USA
8:15 p.m. — Women’s Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom, USA
9:15 p.m. — Women’s Freestyle Skiing: Big Air Qualifying (taped), USA
TV
Monday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Golden State at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ESPN
6 p.m. — Furman at East Tennessee St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Grambling St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona St., FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Georgia Tech at NC State, ESPN2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
