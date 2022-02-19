On the Air

TV

Sunday

NBA

7 p.m. — NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, TBS, TNT

NHL

Noon — Carolina at Pittsburgh, NHL Network

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Arizona, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

Noon — Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS

Noon — Houston at Wichita St., ESPN

Noon — Providence at Butler, FS1

1 p.m. — Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Missouri St. at N. Iowa, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — George Mason at Fordham, USA

2 p.m. — Memphis at SMU, ESPN

2 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton, FS1

3 p.m. — New Mexico at San Jose St., CBS Sports Network

4:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Purdue, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Washington St. at USC, FS1

7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network

11 a.m. — UMass at Davidson, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network

Noon — Tennessee at South Carolina, ABC

Noon — Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Syracuse at NC State, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Georgetown at UConn, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — Arizona at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU

3 p.m. — Florida at LSU, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Houston at Tulane, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, SEC Network

Auto Racing

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, FOX

5 p.m. — AMA Arenacross, Round 9 (taped), CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — AMA Arenacross, Round 10 (taped), CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals (taped), FS1

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

6 a.m. — SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan (taped), CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA

Soccer (Women’s)

2 p.m. — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, ABC

College Gymnastics (Women’s)

4 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

College Softball

8 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. LSU, SEC Network

9 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Clemson, ESPNU

11 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Wisconsin vs. UCLA, ESPNU

6 p.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., ESPN

College Wrestling

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., FS1

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA G League Basketball

1 p.m. — G League Ignite at Cleveland, NBATV

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The Ticketmaster Invitational, Championship Round, CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Ticketmaster Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

Olympics on TV

Sunday

Closing Ceremony

7 p.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony (taped), NBC

Figure Skating

2:30 a.m. — Figure Skating: Gala – Skating Showcase (taped), USA

Hockey

4:45 a.m. — Men’s Hockey: Gold-Medal Game, USA

Multiple Events

1 p.m. — Cross-Country Skiing, Figure Skating: Gala – Skating Showcase (taped), NBC

TV

Monday

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN

6 p.m. — Penn St. at Maryland, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Coppin St. at Howard, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Indiana at Ohio St., FS1

8 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPN

8 p.m. — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FS1

Rugby (Men’s)

2 a.m. — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

