On the Air
TV
Sunday
NBA
7 p.m. — NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, TBS, TNT
NHL
Noon — Carolina at Pittsburgh, NHL Network
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Arizona, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
Noon — Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS
Noon — Houston at Wichita St., ESPN
Noon — Providence at Butler, FS1
1 p.m. — Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Missouri St. at N. Iowa, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — George Mason at Fordham, USA
2 p.m. — Memphis at SMU, ESPN
2 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton, FS1
3 p.m. — New Mexico at San Jose St., CBS Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Purdue, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Washington St. at USC, FS1
7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC Network
11 a.m. — UMass at Davidson, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Georgia at Auburn, SEC Network
Noon — Tennessee at South Carolina, ABC
Noon — Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Syracuse at NC State, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Georgetown at UConn, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Arizona at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Virginia, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., ESPNU
3 p.m. — Florida at LSU, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Houston at Tulane, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Alabama at Texas A&M, SEC Network
Auto Racing
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, FOX
5 p.m. — AMA Arenacross, Round 9 (taped), CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — AMA Arenacross, Round 10 (taped), CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals (taped), FS1
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
6 a.m. — SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan (taped), CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA
Soccer (Women’s)
2 p.m. — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, ABC
College Gymnastics (Women’s)
4 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
College Softball
8 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. LSU, SEC Network
9 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Clemson, ESPNU
11 a.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Wisconsin vs. UCLA, ESPNU
6 p.m. — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., ESPN
College Wrestling
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., FS1
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA G League Basketball
1 p.m. — G League Ignite at Cleveland, NBATV
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The Ticketmaster Invitational, Championship Round, CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Ticketmaster Invitational, Round 2 and Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Finals; Doha-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Olympics on TV
Sunday
Closing Ceremony
7 p.m. — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony (taped), NBC
Figure Skating
2:30 a.m. — Figure Skating: Gala – Skating Showcase (taped), USA
Hockey
4:45 a.m. — Men’s Hockey: Gold-Medal Game, USA
Multiple Events
1 p.m. — Cross-Country Skiing, Figure Skating: Gala – Skating Showcase (taped), NBC
TV
Monday
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN
6 p.m. — Penn St. at Maryland, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Coppin St. at Howard, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Indiana at Ohio St., FS1
8 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPN
8 p.m. — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FS1
Rugby (Men’s)
2 a.m. — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
