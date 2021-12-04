On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — LA Chargers at Cincinnati, CBS
Noon — Arizona at Chicago, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Denver at Kansas City, NBC
College Football
11 a.m. — College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU
1 p.m. — Georgetown at South Carolina, SEC Network
2 p.m. — North Carolina at George Tech, ESPN2
2 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., ESPNU
4 p.m. — Xavier at Oklahoma St., ESPN2
4 p.m. — California at Utah, Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Kansas St. at Wichita St., ESPNU
6 p.m. — Fordham at St. John’s, FS1
6 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Belmont at Louisville, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at UConn, FS1
11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at Georgia, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Tennessee at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Seton Hall at St. John’s, FS1
3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Iowa, Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — Texas at Texas A&M, SEC Network
Auto Racing
11:25 a.m. — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN2
Golf
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, NBC
Soccer (Men’s)
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network
2 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NYCFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, ABC
AHL Hockey
3 p.m. — Laval at Toronto, NHL Network
Biathlon
4:30 p.m. — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Relay (taped), NBC Sports Network
Bobsledding
9 p.m. — IBSF: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network
CFL Football
11:30 a.m. — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, ESPNEWS
3 p.m. — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS
College Soccer (Women’s)
7 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, ESPNU
Horse Racing
11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Luge
5:30 p.m. — FIL: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network
NBA G League Basketball
2 p.m. — Lakeland at Memphis, NBATV
4 p.m. — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, NBATV
Rugby
10 p.m. — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped), NBC Sports Network
Speed Skating
7:30 p.m. — ISU: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
8 a.m. — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, Tennis Channel
9 a.m. — The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, CBS Sports Network
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — New England at Buffalo, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6 p.m. — Anaheim at Washington, NHL Network
7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Arizona at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1
Soccer (Men’s)
12:50 p.m. — FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, FS1
2 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBC Sports Network
Biathlon
12:30 a.m. — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Relay (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.