On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — LA Chargers at Cincinnati, CBS

Noon — Arizona at Chicago, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Denver at Kansas City, NBC

College Football

11 a.m. — College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Minnesota at Mississippi St., ESPNU

1 p.m. — Georgetown at South Carolina, SEC Network

2 p.m. — North Carolina at George Tech, ESPN2

2 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., ESPNU

4 p.m. — Xavier at Oklahoma St., ESPN2

4 p.m. — California at Utah, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Kansas St. at Wichita St., ESPNU

6 p.m. — Fordham at St. John’s, FS1

6 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

6:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Belmont at Louisville, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Notre Dame at UConn, FS1

11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at Georgia, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Tennessee at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Seton Hall at St. John’s, FS1

3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Iowa, Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — Texas at Texas A&M, SEC Network

Auto Racing

11:25 a.m. — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN2

Golf

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, NBC

Soccer (Men’s)

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, NBC Sports Network

2 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NYCFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, ABC

AHL Hockey

3 p.m. — Laval at Toronto, NHL Network

Biathlon

4:30 p.m. — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Relay (taped), NBC Sports Network

Bobsledding

9 p.m. — IBSF: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network

CFL Football

11:30 a.m. — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, ESPNEWS

3 p.m. — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS

College Soccer (Women’s)

7 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, ESPNU

Horse Racing

11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Luge

5:30 p.m. — FIL: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network

NBA G League Basketball

2 p.m. — Lakeland at Memphis, NBATV

4 p.m. — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, NBATV

Rugby

10 p.m. — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped), NBC Sports Network

Speed Skating

7:30 p.m. — ISU: World Cup (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

8 a.m. — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, Tennis Channel

9 a.m. — The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, CBS Sports Network

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — New England at Buffalo, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6 p.m. — Anaheim at Washington, NHL Network

7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Arizona at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1

Soccer (Men’s)

12:50 p.m. — FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, FS1

2 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, NBC Sports Network

Biathlon

12:30 a.m. — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Relay (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you