On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Baltimore at Chicago, CBS
Noon — Green Bay at Minnesota, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Kansas City, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC
College Football
7 p.m. — OU Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NBA
9:30 a.m. — Thunder Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
9:30 a.m. — Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Norfolk St. at Xavier, FS1
11:30 a.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Penn, 7th Place Game, ESPNEWS
Noon — Hall of Fame Tip-Off, TBD, Championship, ABC
Noon — Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, ESPN2
1:30 p.m. — Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Princeton at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
2:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Tip-Off, TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPN
3 p.m. — Southern U. at Nebraska, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Merrimack at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Texas Southern at NC St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, ESPN
7 p.m. — Florida A&M at Miami, ACC Network
7 p.m. — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, ESPN
11 p.m. — Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
Noon — Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network
Noon — Texas at Tennessee, ESPN
1 p.m. — Penn St. at Clemson, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
5 p.m. — East Carolina at Wake Forest, ACC Network
5 p.m. — Virginia at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Oooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, ESPN2
11 p.m. — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit (taped), NBC Sports Network
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
Noon — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, NBC
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBC Sports Network
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottentham Hotspur, NBC Sports Network
11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan, CBS Sports Netework
2 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NYCFC, First Round, ABC
4:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round, ESPN
College Field Hockey
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Championship, ESPNU
College Football
11:30 a.m. — FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women’s)
1 p.m. — St. John’s at Creighton, FS1
1 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Arkansas, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Curling
5 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s Finals, NBC Sports Network
Figure Skating
3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix France, NBC
Fishing
3 p.m. — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
4 p.m. — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, NHL Network
NBA G League
1 p.m. — Delaware at College Park, NBATV
Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball
3 p.m. — Carolina at Santurce, FS2
Tennis
7:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Final, Tennis Channel
10 a.m. — ATP Finals Singles Final, Tennis Channel
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NBA
6 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Atlanta, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
1 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, FS1
6 p.m. — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Carolina vs. Florida, FS1
8 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, ESPNU
10 p.m. — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, ESPNU
10:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, ESPN2
1:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third Place Game, ESPNU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.