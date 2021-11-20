On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Baltimore at Chicago, CBS

Noon — Green Bay at Minnesota, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Kansas City, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC

College Football

7 p.m. — OU Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

9:30 a.m. — Thunder Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

2 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Clippers, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

9:30 a.m. — Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Norfolk St. at Xavier, FS1

11:30 a.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Penn, 7th Place Game, ESPNEWS

Noon — Hall of Fame Tip-Off, TBD, Championship, ABC

Noon — Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, ESPN2

1:30 p.m. — Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Princeton at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Tip-Off, TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPN

3 p.m. — Southern U. at Nebraska, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Merrimack at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2

4:30 p.m. — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Texas Southern at NC St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, Big Ten Network

6:30 p.m. — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, ESPN

7 p.m. — Florida A&M at Miami, ACC Network

7 p.m. — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, ESPN

11 p.m. — Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

Noon — Baylor at Maryland, Big Ten Network

Noon — Texas at Tennessee, ESPN

1 p.m. — Penn St. at Clemson, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

5 p.m. — East Carolina at Wake Forest, ACC Network

5 p.m. — Virginia at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Oooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, ESPN2

11 p.m. — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit (taped), NBC Sports Network

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

Noon — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, NBC

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBC Sports Network

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottentham Hotspur, NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan, CBS Sports Netework

2 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NYCFC, First Round, ABC

4:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round, ESPN

College Field Hockey

1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Championship, ESPNU

College Football

11:30 a.m. — FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU

College Volleyball (Women’s)

1 p.m. — St. John’s at Creighton, FS1

1 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Arkansas, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

Curling

5 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s Finals, NBC Sports Network

Figure Skating

3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix France, NBC

Fishing

3 p.m. — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

4 p.m. — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, NHL Network

NBA G League

1 p.m. — Delaware at College Park, NBATV

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball

3 p.m. — Carolina at Santurce, FS2

Tennis

7:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Final, Tennis Channel

10 a.m. — ATP Finals Singles Final, Tennis Channel

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NBA

6 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Atlanta, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

1 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

5 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, FS1

6 p.m. — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Carolina vs. Florida, FS1

8 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, ESPNU

10 p.m. — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, ESPNU

10:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, ESPN2

1:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third Place Game, ESPNU

