On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Cleveland at New England, CBS
Noon — Atlanta at Dallas, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Seattle at Green Bay, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Yale at Seton Hall, FS1
11 a.m. — East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
Noon — Florida St. at Florida, ESPN
4 p.m. — Drexel at Syracuse, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, Championship, ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Florida at NC State, ACC Network
1:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Texas at Stanford, ESPN
3 p.m. — Mississippi Valley St. at Mississippi, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN
Auto Racing
10:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, ESPN2
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Pomona, Calif. (taped), FS1
1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain, NBC
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, FS1
5 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain (taped), NBC Sports Network
Golf
2 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, ABC
Soccer (Women’s)
6:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Everton, NBC Sports Network
11:30 a.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, NBC
2 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
AHL Hockey
2 p.m. — Toronto at Chicago, NHL Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St. Championship, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Championship, FS2
Noon — American Athletic Tournament: UCF at Tulsa, Championship, ESPNEWS
1 p.m. — ACC Championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke, ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Florida St. at Syracuse, Bally Sports Plus (39)
11 a.m. — Missouri at Georgia, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC Network
2 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
3:30 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
Figure Skating
3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, NBC
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, FS1
Horse Racing
10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA G League Basketball
Noon — Delaware at Maine, NBATV
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel
7 a.m. — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis Channel
11:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel
2 p.m. — WTA Finals, ATP Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel
7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel
8 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, NBC Sports Network
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Miami at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Denver at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Liberty at LSU, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Illinois at Marquette, FS1
8 p.m. — Oregon St. at Tulsa, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Providence at Wisconsin, FS1
Tennis
5 p.m. — WTT: New York at Springfield, NBC Sports Network
8 p.m. — WTT: Orange County at Chicago, NBC Sports Network
