On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Cleveland at New England, CBS

Noon — Atlanta at Dallas, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Seattle at Green Bay, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Yale at Seton Hall, FS1

11 a.m. — East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, SEC Network

Noon — Florida St. at Florida, ESPN

4 p.m. — Drexel at Syracuse, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, Championship, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Florida at NC State, ACC Network

1:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — Texas at Stanford, ESPN

3 p.m. — Mississippi Valley St. at Mississippi, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Kentucky at Indiana, ESPN

Auto Racing

10:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Pomona, Calif. (taped), FS1

1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain, NBC

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, FS1

5 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Final Round, Valencia, Spain (taped), NBC Sports Network

Golf

2 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, ABC

Soccer (Women’s)

6:30 a.m. — FASL: Manchester United at Everton, NBC Sports Network

11:30 a.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, NBC

2 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

4:30 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

AHL Hockey

2 p.m. — Toronto at Chicago, NHL Network

College Soccer (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St. Championship, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Championship, FS2

Noon — American Athletic Tournament: UCF at Tulsa, Championship, ESPNEWS

1 p.m. — ACC Championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke, ESPNU

College Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Florida St. at Syracuse, Bally Sports Plus (39)

11 a.m. — Missouri at Georgia, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC Network

2 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

2 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

3:30 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Figure Skating

3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, NBC

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, FS1

Horse Racing

10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA G League Basketball

Noon — Delaware at Maine, NBATV

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel

7 a.m. — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis Channel

11:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis Channel

2 p.m. — WTA Finals, ATP Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel

7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel

8 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, NBC Sports Network

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Miami at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Denver at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Liberty at LSU, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Illinois at Marquette, FS1

8 p.m. — Oregon St. at Tulsa, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Providence at Wisconsin, FS1

Tennis

5 p.m. — WTT: New York at Springfield, NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. — WTT: Orange County at Chicago, NBC Sports Network

