On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

8:30 a.m. — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, NFL Network

Noon — Jacksonville at Kansas City, CBS

Noon — Minnesota at Buffalo, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Green Bay, FOX

7:15 p.m. — LA Chargers at San Francisco, NBC

NBA

10:30 a.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11 a.m. — Oklahoma City at N.Y. Knicks, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV

NHL

11:30 a.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — Dallas at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay, ESPN

Auto Racing

11:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, ABC

1 p.m. — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11 (taped), CNBC

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, FS1

CFL Football

Noon — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS

College Basketball (Men’s)

1 p.m. — Colorado vs. Tennessee, ESPN

1 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Harvard vs. Elon, Third-Place Game, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Youngstown at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. E. Tennessee St., Championship, ESPNU

5 p.m. — William & Mary at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Women’s)

1 p.m. — Wake Forest at Virginia, ACC Network

1 p.m. — UNC-Asheville at Florida, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Boston College, ACC Network

3 p.m. — W. Carolina at LSU, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Stanford at Portland, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Troy at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Men’s)

10:30 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, FS1

11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, ESPNU

College Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ACC Network

3:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

Figure Skating

3 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy (taped), NBC

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Golf

6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf

Horse Racing

11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — Iowa at Windy City, NBATV

Sailing

6:30 p.m. — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped), CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Men’s)

5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, USA

7:30 p.m. — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final, ESPN2

Soccer (Women’s)

4 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, ESPN

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis

5 a.m. — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis

7 a.m. — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup, Tennis

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN

NBA

6 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Boston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

7:30 p.m. — Butler at Penn St., FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Indiana at Tennessee, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Texas at UConn, FS1

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you