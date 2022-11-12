On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
8:30 a.m. — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, NFL Network
Noon — Jacksonville at Kansas City, CBS
Noon — Minnesota at Buffalo, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Green Bay, FOX
7:15 p.m. — LA Chargers at San Francisco, NBC
NBA
10:30 a.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11 a.m. — Oklahoma City at N.Y. Knicks, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV
NHL
11:30 a.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Noon — Dallas at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay, ESPN
Auto Racing
11:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Sao Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, ABC
1 p.m. — FIM World Superbikes: Round 11 (taped), CNBC
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, FS1
CFL Football
Noon — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS
College Basketball (Men’s)
1 p.m. — Colorado vs. Tennessee, ESPN
1 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Harvard vs. Elon, Third-Place Game, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Youngstown at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. E. Tennessee St., Championship, ESPNU
5 p.m. — William & Mary at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Women’s)
1 p.m. — Wake Forest at Virginia, ACC Network
1 p.m. — UNC-Asheville at Florida, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Boston College, ACC Network
3 p.m. — W. Carolina at LSU, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Stanford at Portland, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Troy at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
10:30 a.m. — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, FS1
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Boston College, ACC Network
3:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
Figure Skating
3 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy (taped), NBC
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Golf
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf
Horse Racing
11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — Iowa at Windy City, NBATV
Sailing
6:30 p.m. — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1 (taped), CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, USA
7:30 p.m. — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final, ESPN2
Soccer (Women’s)
4 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, ESPN
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis
5 a.m. — Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, Tennis
7 a.m. — Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup, Tennis
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN
NBA
6 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Boston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
7:30 p.m. — Butler at Penn St., FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Indiana at Tennessee, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — Texas at UConn, FS1
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis
