TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Kansas City at Tennessee, CBS
Noon — Washington at Green Bay, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Houston at Arizona, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Indianapolis at San Francisco, NBC
MLB
6:30 p.m. — NL Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7, TBS
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Boston at Houston, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NHL Network
9 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, NHL Network
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, NBC
12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, ABC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (taped), CBS Sports Network
5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (taped), CBS Sports Network
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel
Soccer (Men's)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hostpur at West Ham United, NBC Sports Network
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network
11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, CBS Sports Network
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — MLS: Houston at Austin FC, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, FS1
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2
College Field Hockey
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
College Hockey (Women's)
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
College Soccer (Men's)
5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Soccer (Women's)
11 a.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Noon — Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Duke, ACC Network
2 p.m. — Miami at Virginia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SEC Network
7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
College Volleyball (Women's)
11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SEC Network
2 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina St., ACC Network
4 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, ESPNU
Figure Skating
2 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBC
Gymnastics
12:30 p.m. — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (taped), NBC
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
11:30 p.m. — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
4 a.m. — Moscow-WTA Final, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Moscow-WTA Final, Tennis Channel
8 a.m. — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Columbus, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Golf
2 p.m. — The East Lake Cup, First Round, Golf Channel
Tennis
4 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
