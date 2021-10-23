TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Kansas City at Tennessee, CBS

Noon — Washington at Green Bay, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Houston at Arizona, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Indianapolis at San Francisco, NBC

MLB

6:30 p.m. — NL Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7, TBS

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Boston at Houston, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NHL Network

9 p.m. — N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, NHL Network

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, NBC

12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, ABC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, NBC Sports Network

4 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (taped), CBS Sports Network

5 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (taped), CBS Sports Network

Golf

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf Channel

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel

Soccer (Men's)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hostpur at West Ham United, NBC Sports Network

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBC Sports Network

11 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, CBS Sports Network

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — MLS: Houston at Austin FC, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, FS1

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, FS2

College Field Hockey

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Penn St. at Michigan St., Big Ten Network

College Hockey (Women's)

3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

College Soccer (Men's)

5 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Soccer (Women's)

11 a.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Florida St. at Duke, ACC Network

2 p.m. — Miami at Virginia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SEC Network

7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

College Volleyball (Women's)

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SEC Network

2 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina St., ACC Network

4 p.m. — Ohio St. at Minnesota, ESPNU

Figure Skating

2 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, NBC

Gymnastics

12:30 p.m. — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (taped), NBC

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

11:30 p.m. — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

4 a.m. — Moscow-WTA Final, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Moscow-WTA Final, Tennis Channel

8 a.m. — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Columbus, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Golf

2 p.m. — The East Lake Cup, First Round, Golf Channel

Tennis

4 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you