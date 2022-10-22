On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Detroit at Dallas, CBS
Noon — N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, FOX
4:25 p.m. — Kansas City at San Francisco, FOX
7:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, NBC
MLB
1:30 p.m. — NL Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5, FS1
6 p.m. — AL Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, TBS
NBA
6 p.m. — Washington at Cleveland, NBATV
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
4 p.m. — Anaheim at Detroit, ESPN
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, ABC
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (taped), CNBC
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, NBC
College Field Hockey
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Syracuse, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina, ACC Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
1 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Alabama at Georgia, SEC Network
Noon — Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2
Noon — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ESPNU
1 p.m. — South Carolina at LSU, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Kentucky at Texas A&M, ESPNU
3 p.m. — UCLA at California, Pac-12 Network
Figure Skating
1 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, E!
Golf
6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Golf
5:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round (taped), Golf
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, CNBC
8 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA
Noon — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NYCFC at Montréal, Semifinal, ESPN
1:45 p.m. — Napoli at AS Roma, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal, ESPN
8 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff, Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal, Leg 2, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
5:55 a.m. — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
6:30 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
9 a.m. — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals, Tennis
6 p.m. — Guadalajara-WTA Final, Tennis
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Chicago at New England, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
MLB
3 p.m. — AL Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
7 p.m. — NL Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (if necessary), FS1
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Ottawa, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Golf
2 p.m. — East Lake Cup: First Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United, USA
