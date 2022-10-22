On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Detroit at Dallas, CBS

Noon — N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, FOX

4:25 p.m. — Kansas City at San Francisco, FOX

7:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, NBC

MLB

1:30 p.m. — NL Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5, FS1

6 p.m. — AL Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, TBS

NBA

6 p.m. — Washington at Cleveland, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBATV

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

4 p.m. — Anaheim at Detroit, ESPN

Auto Racing

12:30 p.m. — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, ABC

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (taped), CNBC

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, NBC

College Field Hockey

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Syracuse, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Saint Joseph’s at North Carolina, ACC Network

College Soccer (Men’s)

3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

1 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan St., Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

College Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Alabama at Georgia, SEC Network

Noon — Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2

Noon — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ESPNU

1 p.m. — South Carolina at LSU, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Kentucky at Texas A&M, ESPNU

3 p.m. — UCLA at California, Pac-12 Network

Figure Skating

1 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating – Skate America, E!

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Golf

5:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round (taped), Golf

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, CNBC

8 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA

Noon — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NYCFC at Montréal, Semifinal, ESPN

1:45 p.m. — Napoli at AS Roma, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal, ESPN

8 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff, Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal, Leg 2, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

5:55 a.m. — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m. — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

9 a.m. — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals, Tennis

6 p.m. — Guadalajara-WTA Final, Tennis

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — Chicago at New England, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

MLB

3 p.m. — AL Championship Series: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

7 p.m. — NL Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (if necessary), FS1

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Ottawa, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Golf

2 p.m. — East Lake Cup: First Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United, USA

