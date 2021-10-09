On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

8:30 a.m. — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, London, NFL Network

Noon — Green Bay at Cincinnati, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Cleveland at LA Chargers, CBS

3:25 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Dallas, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC

MLB

3 p.m. — AL Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, MLB Network

7 p.m. — AL Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, FS1

NBA Preseason

6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN

9 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Lakers, ESPN

Auto Racing

6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, ESPN2

1 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (taped), CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC

2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (taped), CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex (taped), FS1

3:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, FS1

College Football

6:30 p.m. — OU Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Golf

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Golf Channel

3:30 p.m. — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, ESPN2

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

7:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — USL: San Antonio FC vs. Memphis 901, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Soccer (Women’s)

10 a.m. — FASL: Leicester City vs. Chelsea (taped), NBC Sports Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU

College Volleyball (Women’s)

3 p.m. — Texas at Kansas, ESPNU

Cycling

11 p.m. — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3:30 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, NBC Sports Network

Marathon

7 a.m. — The Chicago Marathon, NBC Sports Network

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

9 p.m. — Premiership: Northampton vs. Wasps (taped), NBC Sports Network

Sailing

9 p.m. — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucia – Cadiz, Spain (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

WNBA

2 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — Indianapolis at Baltimore, ESPN

MLB

Noon — NL Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, TBS

2:30 p.m. — AL Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

6 p.m. — AL Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, FS1

8:30 p.m. — NL Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3, TBS

NBA Preseason

7 p.m. — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN2

Cycling

11 a.m. — UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (taped), NBC Sports Network

Marathon

6:30 a.m. — The Boston Marathon, NBC Sports Network

