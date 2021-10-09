On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
8:30 a.m. — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, London, NFL Network
Noon — Green Bay at Cincinnati, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Cleveland at LA Chargers, CBS
3:25 p.m. — N.Y. Giants at Dallas, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC
MLB
3 p.m. — AL Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, MLB Network
7 p.m. — AL Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, FS1
NBA Preseason
6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN
9 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Lakers, ESPN
Auto Racing
6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, ESPN2
1 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (taped), CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, NBC
2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (taped), CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex (taped), FS1
3:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, FS1
College Football
6:30 p.m. — OU Sooner Football with Lincoln Riley, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Golf Channel
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Golf Channel
3:30 p.m. — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, ESPN2
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
7:50 a.m. — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — USL: San Antonio FC vs. Memphis 901, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Soccer (Women’s)
10 a.m. — FASL: Leicester City vs. Chelsea (taped), NBC Sports Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women’s)
3 p.m. — Texas at Kansas, ESPNU
Cycling
11 p.m. — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped), NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3:30 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, NBC Sports Network
Marathon
7 a.m. — The Chicago Marathon, NBC Sports Network
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
9 p.m. — Premiership: Northampton vs. Wasps (taped), NBC Sports Network
Sailing
9 p.m. — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucia – Cadiz, Spain (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
Noon — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
WNBA
2 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Indianapolis at Baltimore, ESPN
MLB
Noon — NL Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, TBS
2:30 p.m. — AL Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1
6 p.m. — AL Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, FS1
8:30 p.m. — NL Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3, TBS
NBA Preseason
7 p.m. — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN2
Cycling
11 a.m. — UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (taped), NBC Sports Network
Marathon
6:30 a.m. — The Boston Marathon, NBC Sports Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.