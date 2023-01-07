On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — New England at Buffalo, CBS

Noon — N.Y. Jets at Miami, FOX

3:25 P.M. — N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Washington, FOX

7:15 p.m. — Detroit at Green Bay, NBC

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

2 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Florida at Dallas, NHL Network

5 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Indiana, FS1

Noon — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPN

1 p.m. — SMU at UCF, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN

4 p.m. — Washington at Arizona St., ESPN

5 p.m. — Purdue at Penn St., Big Ten Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Florida St. at Boston College, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Fordham at Dayton, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Georgia at Florida, ESPNU

Noon — Virginia Tech at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — South Carolina at Mississippi St., ESPN2

Noon — Oregon St. at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network

Noon — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC Network

1 p.m. — La Salle at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Washington at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — USC at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, SEC Network

6 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Stanford at California, Pac-12 Network

College Football

1 p.m. — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, ABC

College Wrestling

1 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network

Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, NBC

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Golf

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

9 a.m. — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group A, NHL Network

NBA G-League Basketball

3 p.m. — Mexico City at G-League Ignite, NBATV

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Men’s)

1:35 p.m. — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, FS2

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, FS1

Tennis

5 a.m. — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA; Auckland-WTA; Pune-ATP Finals, Tennis

5 p.m. — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA; Auckland-WTA; Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

TV

Monday

College Football

6:45 p.m. — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Tennis

5 a.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 p.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1, Tennis

