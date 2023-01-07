On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — New England at Buffalo, CBS
Noon — N.Y. Jets at Miami, FOX
3:25 P.M. — N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at Washington, FOX
7:15 p.m. — Detroit at Green Bay, NBC
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
2 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Florida at Dallas, NHL Network
5 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Indiana, FS1
Noon — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPN
1 p.m. — SMU at UCF, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN
4 p.m. — Washington at Arizona St., ESPN
5 p.m. — Purdue at Penn St., Big Ten Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Florida St. at Boston College, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Fordham at Dayton, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Georgia at Florida, ESPNU
Noon — Virginia Tech at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — South Carolina at Mississippi St., ESPN2
Noon — Oregon St. at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
Noon — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC Network
1 p.m. — La Salle at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network
2 p.m. — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Washington at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — USC at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, SEC Network
6 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Stanford at California, Pac-12 Network
College Football
1 p.m. — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, ABC
College Wrestling
1 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, NBC
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Golf
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
9 a.m. — U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group A, NHL Network
NBA G-League Basketball
3 p.m. — Mexico City at G-League Ignite, NBATV
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
1:35 p.m. — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, FS2
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA; Auckland-WTA; Pune-ATP Finals, Tennis
5 p.m. — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA; Auckland-WTA; Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
TV
Monday
College Football
6:45 p.m. — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Tennis
5 a.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 p.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1, Tennis
