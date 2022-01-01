On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Kansas City at Cincinnati, CBS
Noon — LA Rams at Baltimore, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Arizona at Dallas, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC
NBA
5 p.m. — Indiana at Cleveland, NBATV
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Dallas at Arizona, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
Noon — North Carolina at Boston College, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Richmond at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — UCF at SMU, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Indiana at Penn St., Big Ten Network
4 p.m. — Houston at Temple, ESPN
5 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arizona St. at California, Pac-12 Network
7 p.m. — Ohio St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Evansville at Iowa, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — St. John’s at Villanova, FS1
Noon — Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Miami at Virginia, ACC Network
2 p.m. — Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACC Network
3 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPNU
4 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, SEC Network
5 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina, ACC Network
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, USA
High School Football
1 p.m. — All-America Game, ESPN
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball
2 p.m. — Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, FS2
Rugby
9 a.m. — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, CNBC
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis Channel
5 p.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis Channel
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NBA
7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Denver at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU
Soccer (Men’s)
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.