On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Kansas City at Cincinnati, CBS

Noon — LA Rams at Baltimore, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Arizona at Dallas, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC

NBA

5 p.m. — Indiana at Cleveland, NBATV

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Dallas at Arizona, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

Noon — North Carolina at Boston College, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Michigan St. at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Richmond at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — UCF at SMU, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Indiana at Penn St., Big Ten Network

4 p.m. — Houston at Temple, ESPN

5 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Arizona St. at California, Pac-12 Network

7 p.m. — Ohio St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Evansville at Iowa, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — St. John’s at Villanova, FS1

Noon — Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Miami at Virginia, ACC Network

2 p.m. — Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACC Network

3 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPNU

4 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, SEC Network

5 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina, ACC Network

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, USA

High School Football

1 p.m. — All-America Game, ESPN

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball

2 p.m. — Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, FS2

Rugby

9 a.m. — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, CNBC

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis Channel

5 p.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage, Tennis Channel

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NBA

7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Denver at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU

Soccer (Men’s)

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

