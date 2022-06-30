On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLB Network
4:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5 p.m. — St. Louis at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, USA
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
5 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, FS1
Australian Rules Football
4:30 a.m. — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, FS2
Cycling
8:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, USA
High School Baseball
7 p.m. — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Final, ESPNU
High School Lacrosse (Boy’s)
Noon — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Nike National Showcase, TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
High School Lacrosse (Girl’s)
5 p.m. — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
7 p.m. — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, ESPN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Los Angeles at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38), CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBATV
