On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
11 a.m. — MLB Draft Combine, MLB Network
5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1
Golf
8:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, USA
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, NBC
Australian Rules Football
4:30 a.m. — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, FS2
CFL Football
6:30 p.m. — Winnipeg at Ottawa, ESPN2
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, ESPN
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, ESPN
Tennis
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis
WNBA
6 p.m. — Seattle at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network
