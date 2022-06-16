On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

11 a.m. — MLB Draft Combine, MLB Network

5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Boston, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Auto Racing

12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU

3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU

7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1

Golf

8:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, USA

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, NBC

Australian Rules Football

4:30 a.m. — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, FS2

CFL Football

6:30 p.m. — Winnipeg at Ottawa, ESPN2

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, ESPN

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

9 p.m. — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, ESPN

Tennis

4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis

5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis

WNBA

6 p.m. — Seattle at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

