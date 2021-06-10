On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

6 p.m. — Rangers Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

8:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Oakland, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

9 p.m. — Texas at L.A. Dodgers, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

12 a.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NBA

6:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3, ESPN

9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3, ESPN

Golf

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, Golf Channel

11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel

Soccer

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A, ESPN

College Baseball

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2

2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

College Track and Field

7 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3, ESPN2

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rodeo

9 p.m. —PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 1, CBS Sports Network

Spring League Football

6 p.m. — North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas, FS1

9 p.m. — North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors, FS1

Tennis

7:45 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Tennis Channel

10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, NBC

10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, NBC Sports Network

WNBA

7 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta, CBS Sports Network

