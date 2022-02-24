On the Air

TV

Friday

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Indiana, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:45 p.m. — Miami at New York, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Dallas at Utah, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ESPN

10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

7:30 p.m. — New Jersey at Chicago, NHL Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

5 p.m. — Akron at Ohio, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Saint Louis at Richmond, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Harvard at Princeton, ESPNEWS

6 p.m. — Manhattan at Marist, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Northwestern at Penn St., FS1

8 p.m. — Texas St. at Troy, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, FS1

10 p.m. — San Jose St. at San Diego St., FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

7 p.m. — Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Golf Channel

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round (taped), Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Southampton, USA

Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Cloud, FS2

8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, FS2

College Baseball

5 p.m. — Quinnipiac at NC State, ACC Network

College Gymnastics (Women’s)

4:30 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network

7:30 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. — Georgia at Arkansas, SEC Network

9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

College Hockey (Men’s)

7 p.m. — W. Michigan at North Dakota, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, ESPNU

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

3 p.m. — Bellator 275: Gregard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford (Middleweights), SHO

Rugby (Men’s)

3 a.m. — NRL: Wests at Sydney, FS2

Tennis

7 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA Semifinals; Santiago-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel

2 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP; Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel

