On the Air
TV
Friday
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Indiana, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:45 p.m. — Miami at New York, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Dallas at Utah, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ESPN
10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
7:30 p.m. — New Jersey at Chicago, NHL Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
5 p.m. — Akron at Ohio, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Saint Louis at Richmond, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Harvard at Princeton, ESPNEWS
6 p.m. — Manhattan at Marist, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Northwestern at Penn St., FS1
8 p.m. — Texas St. at Troy, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, FS1
10 p.m. — San Jose St. at San Diego St., FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
7 p.m. — Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Golf Channel
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round (taped), Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Southampton, USA
Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Cloud, FS2
8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, FS2
College Baseball
5 p.m. — Quinnipiac at NC State, ACC Network
College Gymnastics (Women’s)
4:30 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama, SEC Network
6:30 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SEC Network
7:30 p.m. — Utah at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. — Georgia at Arkansas, SEC Network
9:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
College Hockey (Men’s)
7 p.m. — W. Michigan at North Dakota, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, ESPNU
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
3 p.m. — Bellator 275: Gregard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford (Middleweights), SHO
Rugby (Men’s)
3 a.m. — NRL: Wests at Sydney, FS2
Tennis
7 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Doha-WTA Semifinals; Santiago-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel
2 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP Semifinals; Santiago-ATP; Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis Channel
