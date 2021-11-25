On the Air
Radio
Friday
High School Football
7 p.m. — Timberlake vs. Tyrone, 95.7 KXLS
TV
Friday
College Football
11 a.m. — Boise St. at San Diego St., CBS
11 a.m. — Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Kansas St. at Texas, FOX
Noon — Utah St. at New Mexico, FS1
12:30 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
2:30 p.m. — UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — South Florida at UCF, ESPN
3 p.m. — Colorado at Utah, FOX
3:30 p.m. — TCU at Iowa St., FS1
6 p.m. — North Carolina at NC State, ESPN
7 p.m. — Washington St. at Washington, FS1
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Washington at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8 p.m. — Milwaukee at Denver, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
Noon — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, ABC
6 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Colorado at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
10 a.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, ESPN
10 a.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational, TBD, Semifinal, ESPN
12:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 5th Place Game, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPNU
4 p.m. — N. Kentucky at DePaul, FS2
6 p.m. — Lehigh at Virginia, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 7th Place Game, ESPNEWS
6 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU
6 p.m. — North Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network
8 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, FS2
8 p.m. — Wichita St. at Missouri, SEC Network
8:30 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., CBS Sports Network
8:30 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off, TBD, Championship, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, ESPN
10:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, FS1
Golf
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Golf Channel
1:30 p.m. — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, TBS, TNT and TruTV
11 p.m. — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
3 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Women’s)
10 p.m. — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., FS2
College Volleyball (Women’s)
Noon — Virginia at Boston College, ACC Network
Noon — Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network
4:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St., Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. — UCLA at USC, Pac-12 Network
High School Basketball (Boys)
5:30 p.m. — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Tennis
5 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Tennis Channel
