On the Air

Radio

Friday

High School Football

7 p.m. — Timberlake vs. Tyrone, 95.7 KXLS

TV

Friday

College Football

11 a.m. — Boise St. at San Diego St., CBS

11 a.m. — Ohio at Bowling Green, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Kansas St. at Texas, FOX

Noon — Utah St. at New Mexico, FS1

12:30 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

2:30 p.m. — UNLV at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

2:30 p.m. — South Florida at UCF, ESPN

3 p.m. — Colorado at Utah, FOX

3:30 p.m. — TCU at Iowa St., FS1

6 p.m. — North Carolina at NC State, ESPN

7 p.m. — Washington St. at Washington, FS1

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Washington at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8 p.m. — Milwaukee at Denver, NBATV

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

Noon — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, ABC

6 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Colorado at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

10 a.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, ESPN

10 a.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational, TBD, Semifinal, ESPN

12:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 5th Place Game, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPNU

4 p.m. — N. Kentucky at DePaul, FS2

6 p.m. — Lehigh at Virginia, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis, TBD, 7th Place Game, ESPNEWS

6 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU

6 p.m. — North Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, FS2

8 p.m. — Wichita St. at Missouri, SEC Network

8:30 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., CBS Sports Network

8:30 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off, TBD, Championship, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, ESPN

10:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, ESPN2

10:30 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, FS1

Golf

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Golf Channel

1:30 p.m. — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, TBS, TNT and TruTV

11 p.m. — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

3 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Women’s)

10 p.m. — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., FS2

College Volleyball (Women’s)

Noon — Virginia at Boston College, ACC Network

Noon — Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network

4:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St., Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. — UCLA at USC, Pac-12 Network

High School Basketball (Boys)

5:30 p.m. — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

5 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Tennis Channel

