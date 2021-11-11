On the Air
TV
Friday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:45 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN
9:05 p.m. — Chicago at Golden State, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
5 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Kent St. at Xavier, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Cent. Arkansas at Butler, FS2
6 p.m. — Army at Duke, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Robert Morris at Kentucky, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (39)
7:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Purdue, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — New Hampshire at Marquette, FS2
8 p.m. — Brown at North Carolina, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
8:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, ESPNEWS
10 p.m. — Stanford at Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. — SMU at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
10:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCLA, ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
10:30 a.m. — Arkansas St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38), Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, ESPNEWS
College Football
5 p.m. — Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Wyoming at Boise St., FS1
Auto Racing
9:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, ESPN2
12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, ESPNU
Golf
4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel
9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, ESPN2
8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, ESPN2
College Hockey
6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, NBC Sports Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
High School Basketball (Boy’s)
4 p.m. — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), NBC Sports Network
8:30 p.m. — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), NBC Sports Network
Horse Racing
11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), SHO
Swimming
Noon — ISL: Playoffs, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
11 a.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, Tennis Channel
7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel
