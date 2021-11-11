On the Air

TV

Friday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:45 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN

9:05 p.m. — Chicago at Golden State, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

5 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., CBS Sports Network

5:30 p.m. — W. Michigan at Michigan St., Big Ten Network

5:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Kent St. at Xavier, FS1

5:30 p.m. — Cent. Arkansas at Butler, FS2

6 p.m. — Army at Duke, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Robert Morris at Kentucky, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (39)

7:30 p.m. — Indiana St. at Purdue, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. — Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — New Hampshire at Marquette, FS2

8 p.m. — Brown at North Carolina, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

8:30 p.m. — Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, ESPNEWS

10 p.m. — Stanford at Santa Clara, CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. — SMU at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

10:30 p.m. — Villanova at UCLA, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

10:30 a.m. — Arkansas St. at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38), Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, ESPNEWS

College Football

5 p.m. — Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Wyoming at Boise St., FS1

Auto Racing

9:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, ESPN2

12:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, ESPNU

Golf

4 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, ESPN2

8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, ESPN2

College Hockey

6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, NBC Sports Network

College Volleyball (Women’s)

3 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

High School Basketball (Boy’s)

4 p.m. — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), NBC Sports Network

8:30 p.m. — Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), NBC Sports Network

Horse Racing

11 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

9 p.m. — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), SHO

Swimming

Noon — ISL: Playoffs, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

11 a.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, Tennis Channel

7:30 p.m. — WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis Channel

