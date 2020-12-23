Enid News & Eagle
TULSA — Capping an outstanding junior season, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was named the recipient of the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors college football’s national defensive player of the year, it was announced Wednesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.
In 2016, Collins was a high school senior quarterback at tiny Class A Hominy High School. His only Division I scholarship offer came from the University of Tulsa. Today, Collins has reached the pinnacle as the best defensive player for the 2020 college football season.
Collins is the first Tulsa player to win any of the current on-field performance awards and becomes the school’s first FWAA All-American since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991. He was selected among five finalists that included Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
The FWAA All-America Committee selected Collins as this year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient after voting from the entire membership. The official presentation of the award by the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, the award’s sponsor, will occur at a later date.
At 6-4, 260 pounds, Collins has become one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. He has totaled 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss for minus-49 yards, four sacks for minus-25 yards, four interceptions — including two that he returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, as well as one safety, in eight games. Two of Collins’ interceptions were game-clinchers, including a pickoff against No. 19 SMU that ended any possible final scoring drive for the Mustangs and his pick-6 in overtime against Tulane that he took 96 yards for the game-winning score.
Collins was unanimously chosen as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in league history to earn unanimous player-of-the-year honors, and also receiving unanimous first-team all-AAC accolades.
“I’m honored and blessed to receive the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. It’s awe-inspiring to be mentioned in the same breath as Bronko Nagurski and the many great players who won this award before me,” said Collins. “I’m so thankful for this honor and for all the people who have put me in this position — my family, coaches, teammates and fan base. I can’t thank the coaching staff and my teammates enough. Coach G (defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie) and Coach Monty (head coach Philip Montgomery) have pushed me, and the absolute best teammates have helped make me better each day.”
Collins joins a long and impressive list of Nagurski winners, including Bradley Chubb (2017), Aaron Donald (2013), Luke Kuechly (2012), Ndamukong Suh (2009), Terrell Suggs (2002), Champ Bailey (1998), Charles Woodson (1997) and Warren Sapp (1994). Last year’s winner was Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.Collins and Temple linebacker Tyler Matakevich, the 2015 recipient, are the only two Nagurski winners from a Group of Five school, both hailing from institutions in the American Athletic Conference.
Collins was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Tulsa’s 28-24 comeback win over SMU. He totaled six tackles, two TFLs for minus-10 yards and one sack to go along with his game-sealing interception.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to have a young man like Zaven Collins be recognized as the Bronko Nagurski winner,” said Montgomery. “Being mentioned with the likes of former award-winners such as Warren Sapp and Charles Woodson and carrying on the name of the original tough guy himself Bronko Nagurski is a tremendous honor. He was a guy who played multiple positions and played the game at a high level with so much passion and grit. I think Zaven embodies what Bronko Nagurski and this award represent.”
“To have the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner come from our university, what an honor,” added Montgomery.
Among his many in-season awards, Collins also earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors once each from the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week four times in seven weeks.
In four games against top-25 opponents this season –– No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 11 UCF, No.19 SMU and No. 6 Cincinnati –– Collins had 25 solo tackles among his 35 total stops and 10 TFL’s for minus-45 yards, four sacks and two interceptions. Collins opened the season with six tackles, all solos, four stops for minu-24 yards and three sacks against No. 11-ranked Oklahoma State.
Collins is also currently one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award and earlier this week was named the Butkus Award runner-up for the nation’s top linebacker.
The last Tulsa player to earn a national award for his on-field performance was receiver Howard Twilley, when he was named the 1965 United Press International lineman of the year.
The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s.
Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.