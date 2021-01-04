Tuesday's basketball schedule

County — Cashion at OBA, Chisholm at Newkirk, Enid at Putnam City West, Miulhall-Orlando at Covington-Douglas, Pioneer at Billings, Pond Creek-Hunter at Cimarron, Timberlake at Drummond, Waukomis at Garber, Waynoka at Kremlin-Hillsdale

Area — Blackwell at Alva, Crescent at Hennessey, DCLA at Cherokee, Dover at Medford, Fairview at Seiling, Lomega at Okeene, Lookeba-Sickles at Watonga, Mooreland at Canton, Ringwood at Burlington 

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

