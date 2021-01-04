Tuesday's basketball schedule
County — Cashion at OBA, Chisholm at Newkirk, Enid at Putnam City West, Miulhall-Orlando at Covington-Douglas, Pioneer at Billings, Pond Creek-Hunter at Cimarron, Timberlake at Drummond, Waukomis at Garber, Waynoka at Kremlin-Hillsdale
Area — Blackwell at Alva, Crescent at Hennessey, DCLA at Cherokee, Dover at Medford, Fairview at Seiling, Lomega at Okeene, Lookeba-Sickles at Watonga, Mooreland at Canton, Ringwood at Burlington
