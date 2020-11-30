Tuesday's prep basketball schedule
County — Chisholm at Alva, Drummond at Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale at Mulhall-Orlando, Waukomis at Dover
Area — Fairview at Hennessey, Newcastle at Kingfisher, Okeene at Canton
Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle
Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News
