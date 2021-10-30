Coming off a fourth-place finish at the regional meet, Oklahoma Bible Academy’s boys cross country team will travel to Edmond for the state meet on Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
Senior Matthew Smith finished with the fastest individual time at the OBA regional last week with a time of 18:04.94. The Trojans had five runners place in the 50 at regionals including, Brendon Tubbs (24th overall), Graydon Bruyn (30th overall), Eric Smith (39th overall), Eli Litchy (41st overall) and Jacob Buller (43rd overall).
The Trojans finished with an total time of 1:42:11, which put them within seconds of third-place Kremlin-Hillsdale and within six minutes of regional champion Hooker.The Trojans are one of 21 teams from Class 2A that will be competing in the 5K on Saturday.
