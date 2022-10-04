TriCounty Conference All-Star Game
Visitors0010200—352
Home000042x—643
WP — Evans, 4 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Randolph, 2 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. Visitors — Bridges, 1-for-2; Pierce, 1-for-2, double; Nightengale, 1-for-2, run scored; Nation, 2 runs scored; Simmons, RBI; Milacek, 1-for-1, 2 RBI. Home — Andrews, run scored; Rhodes, run scored; Dick, 1-for-2, double, RBI; H. Gilliland, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI; Arnold, 1-for-2, RBI; C. Gilliland, run scored; Mills, run scored; Harris, RBI; Fuksa, 1-for-2, RBI
