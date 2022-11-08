Kincade Road, one of two roads leading to Vance Air Force Base named in honor of pilots who died in 2019 in a training accident, will eventually be adorned with oak trees lining the drive up to the gate. The first two oak trees were planted last year in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Week, with two more planted this week.
The trees are planted on either side of the street, with each side paying tribute to the members of the military. One side honors those currently in the military, while the other side signifies those killed or missing in action. The trees are wrapped in black and yellow ribbons, with yellow representing prisoners of war and the black ribbons representing those missing in action.
Col. Matt Astroth, vice commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, said the planting of the trees is representative of the strong bond between the base and the community.
"This is just another representation, another symbol, of Enid's support to Vance Air Force Base," Astroth said. "We love the community connection we have here."
The decision was made to have a ceremony each year in which two oak trees will be planted. Mayor George Pankonin said on Tuesday the ceremony is representative of the support that Enid shows veterans. He said the idea to plant the oak trees was brought up by Ward 3 City Commissioner Keith Siragusa.
"The idea of the trees came up when we were talking about our yellow ribbon appreciation. The whole idea came about because I have an uncle who is still in North Korea who was MIA/killed in action," Siragusa said. "And we cannot get to him and bring him back. I have another uncle that's in the Philippines, buried in the Philippines in a beautiful cemetery and everything. The black ribbons are for those POWs and MIAs who made the ultimate sacrifice. The yellow ribbons are for the current military members who defend our country, those overseas, the ones that keep us a free country."
Siragusa said he was inspired by the fact that he has relatives who are buried overseas and were never able to be brought home.
Astroth said the trees represent multiple ways to honor veterans.
"The importance of these trees is twofold. First, these trees pay tribute to our prisoners of war and missing in action," Astroth said. "These trees will serve as a reminder that freedom isn’t free, and we should never forget the sacrifice of those who have gone before us to ensure our freedom. Second, these trees represent the strong bond between Vance Air Force Base and Enid. The connection we have here is truly amazing!"
He also said the ceremony on Tuesday shows the strong connection between Vance and Enid, which he is experiencing now after arriving on base recently.
"The event exemplified the strong connection between Vance and Enid, which is very unique and special," he said. "The community support is very welcoming, and it is clear Enid cares deeply for the Airmen serving at Vance. Veterans Appreciation Week hosted here in Enid, America, is just a sample of the yearlong support we receive from the community. These trees symbolize the service members that have come before them. Vance is many airmen’s first base. The trees are a reminder you are part of something greater than yourself and surrounded by a community full of support."
Veterans Appreciation Week will continue throughout the week, with Veterans Day on Friday. On Wednesday, a free breakfast for veterans will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church. On Friday, the Legacy Awards Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. exhibiting “Huey, the Workhorse of Vietnam.” The Legacy Awards Ceremony honors veterans for their outstanding service to our country and community. There will be five veterans awarded the Legacy Veteran of the Year Award and one award will be given that recognizes a veteran who has made an impact in their community.
Enid Rotarians will erect the Filed of Honor flag display on Wednesday, and the Veterans Day Parade will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
