Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 81 north of Enid will shift to the east by noon Tuesday.
According to Oklahoma Transportation Commission, the lane shifts will be made between Oklahoma 45 (Carrier Road) and the Garfield-Grant County line, while Cummins Construction continues a pavement reconstruction project. Travel lanes will be shifted to the existing northbound lanes and will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction through spring 2021.
Motorists are advised to use caution entering the northbound lane as merge areas at the intersections are shortened to make room for construction, according to OTC.
The project will rehabilitate travel lanes, reconstruct shoulders and add a left turn lane from northbound US-81 to westbound Oklahoma 45. Additionally, left turn lanes will be added throughout the project at section line roads.
Work generally will occur between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with some weekend work possible. Drivers should plan ahead for delays or locate an alternate route and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone, according to OTC.
The $17.5 million project was awarded in March 2020 by Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Cummins Construction, and work is expected to complete in spring 2021, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.