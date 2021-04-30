Class 3A Regional
At Chisholm
Girls
3,200 Relay — 1. OVD, 11:20.77; 2. Alva, 11:25.96; 3. Chandler, 11:36.71; 4. Chisholm, 12:26.6
400 Relay — 1. Perry, 50.48; 2. OCS, 51.56; 3. Chisholm, 51.70
100 Hurdles — 1. Meek, Crossings Christian, 16.26; 2. Brannon, Chandler, 16.43; 3. Hackett, Chisholm, 16.86; 4. Burchel, Chisholm, 16.98; 6. Holder, Chisholm, 17.93
100 —1. Frye, Vic Christian, 12.46; 2. Stueve, Perry, 12.46; 3. Van Den Bran, Chandler, 12.91; 5. Castillo, Chisholm, 13.31
800 Relay —
3,200 — 1. Wright, Chandler, 13:15.94; 2. Peery, Chandler, 13:34.79; 3. Strauss, OCS, 13:43.35; 5. Green, Chisholm, 14:45.97
200 — 1. Frye, Victory Christian, 25.79; 2. Van Den Brand, Chandler, 26.26; 3. Hight, Perry, 26.36; 6. Andrews, Chisholm, 28.25
800 — 1. Webb, OCS, 2:28.71; 2. Winton, OCS, 2:38.02; 3. Pricer, Perry, 2:44.59
400 — 1. Hight, Perry,59.63; 2. Van Den Brand, Chandler, 1:00.06; 3. Streck, Chisholm, 1:01.98
300 Hurdles — 1. Brannon, Chandler, 47.73; 2. Meek,Crossings Christian, 48.50; 3. Hackett, Chisholm, 49.43; 4. Holder, Chisholm, 50.20; 5. Burchel, Chisholm, 50.41
1,600 — 1. Webb, OCS, 5:52.03; 2. Winton, OCS,6:05.46; 3. Flowers, Victory Christian, 6:07.88
1,600 Relay — 1. Chandler, 4:11.89; 2. Chisholm, 4:15.91; 3. Crossings, 4:19.50
High Jump — 1. Roderick, Chandler, 5-2; 2. Winter, Chisholm, 5-0; 3. Branson, Chandler, 4-10; 6. N. Watkins, Chisholm, 4-6
Pole Vault — 1. Stueve, Perry, 11-0; 2. Tennell, Chisholm, 9-0; 3. Mills, Newkirk, 8-6; 5. Nguyen, Chisholm, 7-6
Long Jump — 1. Gilyard, Victory Christian, 16-2; 2. A. Watkins, 15-2 ¾; 3. Smith, Newkirk, 14-11 ¾
Discus — 1. Rowe, Blackwell, 97-7; 2. Roberts, Chisholm, 88-0; 3. Hawley, Alva, 87-0; 4. Grimes, Chisholm, 80-5; 6. Ford, Chisholm, 75-7
Shot Put — 1. Rowe, Blackwell, 31-6; 2. McDowell, Chisholm, 31-1; 3. Dale, Perry, 31-0 ½; 3. Corey, Chisholm, 27-1
Boys
400 Relay — 1. Crossings Christian, 43.74; 2. OCS, 44.28; 3. Chandler, 44.88; 6. Chisholm, 46.47
3,200 Relay — 1. OCS, 8:39.40; 2. Chisholm, 9:02.29; 3. Alva, 9:19.16
110 Hurdles — 1. Yates, Chandler, 16.29; 2. Friesen, OCS, 16.84; 3. Jones, Alva, 17.16
100 —1. Snyder, Crossings Christian, 11.07; 2. Mahen, Crossings Christian, 11.09; 3. Todd, Chisholm, 11.37
3,200 — 1. Stoval;l, OCS, 10:04.22; 2. McIntire, OCS, 10:16.54; 3. Jones, OCS, 10:44.18; 6. Cheslic, Chisholm, 11:52.47
800 Relay —1. Chisholm, 1:49.62; 2. Crossings Christian, 1:51.08; 3. Perry, 1:51.90
200 — 1. Perez, Alva, 22.96; 2. Almand, Chandler, 23.18; 3. Granderson, Victory Christian, 23.25
800 — 1. Ray, OCS, 2:00.75; 2. Combs, Chisholm, 2:02.14; 3. McGarraugh, Crossings, 2:02.49
400 —1. Granderson, Victory Christian, 50.21; 2. Tiger, Alva, 50.89; 3. Almand, Chandler, 51.11
300 hurdles — 1. Free, OCS, 41.93; 2. Yates, Chandler, 42.98; 3. Duncan, Chandler, 43.48
1,600 — 1. Webb, OCS, 5:52.03; 2. Winton, OCS,6:05.46; 3. Flowers, Victory Christian, 6:07.88
1,600 Relay — 1. Alva, 3:32.27; 2. OCS, 3:34.26; 3. Chandler, 3:36.24; 5. Chisholm, 3:40.09
High Jump — 1. Young, Chisholm, 6-2; 2. Brown, Crossings Christian, 5-10; 3. Jones, Chandler, 5-10; 6. Todd, Chisholm, 5-8
Pole Vault — 1. Loper, Crossings Christian, 11-6; 2. Chandler, Victory Christian, 10-6; 3. Brummert, Crossings Christian, 9-6
Long Jump — 1. Wharton, Alva, 19-1; 2. Hall, Perry, 19-5; 3. Tucker, Alva, 19-3 1/2
Discus — 1. Nusser, Alva, 117-1; 2. Randol, Newkirk, 104-6; 3. Jurney, Blackwell,108-8; 4. Resendiz, Chisholm, 104-1; 5. Haley, Chisholm, 97-9
Shot Put — 1. Loomis, Crossings, 40-6 ½; 2. Roberts, OCS, 37-9 ½; 3. Alter, Victory Christian, 37-5
Class A Regional
At Cherokee
Team — Cherokee 113, Laverne 94
Girls
100 — 1. Hazelbaker, Vici, 12.58; 2. Buchanan, Drummond, 13.02; 3. Murray, Lone Wolf, 13.74
200 —1. Hazelbaker, Vici, 26.08; 2. Buchanan, Drummond, 27.19; 3. Nail, Sharon-Mutual, 27.32
400 — 1. Weaver, Beaver, 1:01.88; 2. Nail, Sharon-Mutual, 1:03.11; 3. Hensley, Cherokee, 1:03.14
800 — 1. Weaver, Beaver, 2:29.83; 2. Hussey, Okeene, 2:30.95; 3. Light, 2:34.87
1,600 — 1. Guffy, Cherokee, 5:37.84; 2. Baggs, Laverne, 5:40.84; 3. Hussey, Okeene, 5:44.97
3,200 — 1. Baggs, Laverne, 12:16.60; 2. Guffy, Cherokee, 12:49.39; 3. Ramos, Turpin, 14:17.33
400 Relay —1. Texhoma, 53.35; 2. Goodwell, 54.21; 3. Laverne, 54.64
800 Relay — 1. Cherokee, 1:54.51; 2. Goodwell, 1:56.81; 3. Turpin, 1:57.57
1,600 Relay — 1. Cherokee, 4:20.06; 2. Texhoma,4:27.97; 3. Laverne, 4:29.67.
3,200 Relay — 1. Cherokee, 10:26.59; 2. Laverne, 10:35.90; 3. Balko, 11:21.94
100 Hurdles — 1. Berry, Texhoma, 17.08; 2. Bergdall, Cimarron, 17.08; 3. Pachner, Fort Supply, 18.11
300 Hurdles — 1.Berry, Texhoma, 49.30;2. Pachner, Fort Supply, 50.51; 3. Cash, Laverne, 50.67
Shot Put — 1. Lankford, Goodwell, 34-9 ¾; 2. Patrick, Laverne, 34-7 ¾; 3. Kolb, Cherokee, 34-1 ½
Discus — 1. Behrendt, Turpin, 122-2 ½; 2. Patrick, Laverne, 111-2 ½; 3. Rosales, Texhoma, 109-11
High Jump — 1. Weber, Turpin, 4-10; 2. Hockert, Billings, 4-8; 3. Friesen, Arapaho-Butler, 4-6
Long Jump — 1. Hussey, Okeene, 15-11 ½; 2. Schlessman, Beaver, 15-1 ½; 3. Stockton, Balko, 15-1
Pole Vault — 1. Pachner, Fort Supply, 9-6; 2. Lehnert, Turpin, 8-0; 3. Wilhite, Cherokee, 6-6
Boys
Team — Cherokee 96, Texhoma 83, Medford 70, Goodwell 54, Lone Wolf 34
100 — 1.McMillan, Medford, 11.64; 2. Dunn, Waynoka, 11.74; 3. Bowles, Buffalo, 11.75
200 — 1. Bowles, Buffalo, 23.17; 2. McGowan, Forgan, 23.60; 3. McMillan, Medford, 23.71
400 — 1. Hernandez, Tyrone, 51.13; 2. Gonzales, Medford, 52.65; 3. Chapman, Lone Wolf, 52.78
800 — 1. Gonzales, Medford, 2:07.08; 2. Lozano, Goodwell, 2:07.16; 3. Marlatt, Sharon-Mutual, 2:08.94
1,600 — 1. Ingram, Texhoma, 5:05.37; 2. Carter, Buffalo, 5:05.71; 3. Garton, Fort Supply, 5:15.78
3,200 — 1. Flores, Texhoma, 11:06.73; 2. Carter, Buffalo, 11:07.09; 3. Ingram, Texhoma, 11:30.12
400 Relay — 1. Goodwell, 45.08; 2. Medford, 45.59; 3. Cherokee, 45.71
800 Relay — 1. Cherokee, 1:34.61; 2. Texhoma, 1:35.50; 3. Goodwell, 1:35.81
1,600 Relay — 1. Cherokee, 3:35.27; 2. Texhoma,3:44.90; 3. Turpin, 3:45.56
3,200 Relay — 1. Lone Wolf, 9:06.05; 2. Texhoma, 9:09.79; 3. Laverne, 9:14.56
100 Hurdles — 1. Olson, Waynoka, 15.30; 2. Lambert. Cherokee, 16.86; 3. McGowan, Forgan, 17.06
300 Hurdles — 1. Olson, Waynoka, 41.41; 2. Lambert, Cherokee, 42.80; 3. Jinkens, Okeene, 44.75
Shot Put — 1. Lovell, Laverne, 47-5 ½; 2. Hugg, Beaver, 45-4 ½; 3. Halliburton, Goodwell, 45-3 1/2
Discus — 1. Kent, Buffalo, 140-1; 2. Pugh, Beaver, 138-5; 3. Green, Cherokee, 136-11 1/2
Pole Vault — 1. Jantzen, Cherokee, 13-6; 2. Laverty, Shattuck, 11-0; 3. Lambert, Cherokee, 9-6
Long Jump — 1. Paschall, Burlington, 21-11 ¾; 2. Torrance, Hammon, 21-2; 3. Schuermann, Medford, 20-11
High Jump — 1. Paschall, Burlington, 6-2; 2. McGowan, Forgan, 6-2; 3. Schuermann, Medford, 6-0
Class A Regional
At Alex
Automatic area qualifiers
Boys
Team — 1. Timberlake 178, 3. OBA 68
High Jump — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 6-0
Pole Vault — 1. Adkisson, Timberlake, 10-0; 2. Pierce, Timberlake, 7-7 ¼; 3. Leierer, Timberlake, 7-0
Discus — 3. Wieden, Waukomis, 111-3
Shot Put — None
100 — 1. Cheatham, OBA, 11.40
200 —1. Pippin, Timberlake, 23.2
400 — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 50.81
800 — 2. Judd, Timberlake, 2:06.60; 3. Smith, OBA, 2:08.50
1,600 — 3. Smith, OBA, 4:45.22
3,200 — 3. Glenn, Timberlake, 11:01.79
400 Relay — 2. OBA, 46.47; 3. Timberlake, 46.52
800 Relay — 1. Timberlake, 1:34.41
1,600 Relay — 1. Timberlake, 3:33.02
3,200 Relay — 1. Timberlake, 8:49.78; 2. OBA, 8:50.54
110 hurdles — None
300 hurdles — 1. Judd, Timberlake, 41.31; 2. Hofen, OBA, 45.01
Girls
Team — 2.Seiling 96, 3. OBA 83
High Jump — None
Pole Vault — 1. Judd, Timberlake, 8-0; 2. Janzen, OBA, 6-0
Long Jump — 2. Cayot, OBA, 16-1
Discus — 1. Whetstone, Seiling, 94-4
Shot Put — 1. Hunt, Seiling, 33-9; 2. Whetstone, Seiling, 32-2 ½; 3. Cue, Waukomis, 29-1 ¼
100 — 1. Beagley, OBA, 13.51
200 — 3. Cayot, OBA, 28.04
400 — 1. Beagley, OBA, 1:01.59; 3. Petty, Seiling, 1:04.29
800 —2. Nyberg, Seiling, 2:28.65; 3. Petty, Seiling, 2:29.97
1,600 — None
3,200 — None
400 Relay —1. OBA, 52.22
800 Relay — 3. Seiling, 1:59.01
1,600 Relay — 1. OBA, 4:19.50; 3. Seiling, 4:27.94
3,200 Relay — None
100 hurdles — None
300 hurdles — None
