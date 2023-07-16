The Oklahoma Tourism Department is encouraging Oklahomans to “Beat the Heat” by spending time at some of the state’s best watering holes, beaches and caves.
“Now is the time to discover the breathtaking shorelines and unexpected places within Oklahoma’s state parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director. “These hidden gems are adored by local and visitors alike. Whether you love the rush of cascading waterfalls or the serene atmosphere of watering holes, there are plenty of options to cook off and beat the heat.”
Western and Northwestern Oklahoma have three parks of interest within a short drive from Enid that are listed in a tourism department press release about nearby places to cool off this summer.
Gage Artesian Beach, in Gage, is a natural swimming hole that has cement-lined walls with a sandy-beach bottom.
Located about two hours from Enid off of U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 15, the mineral-laden waters were once said to cure ailments, and the Artesian Beach spent time as a popular health resort in the 1920s and 30s.
While digging for oil in 1917, a crew struck water and the rest is history. The natural swimming area has cement sides like a pool and a sandy, lake-like bottom. Today, the swimming hole is a draw for anyone looking to cool off during hot summer months.
The mineral water is excellent for floating, with a slide and diving board. Water here ranges from three to 14 feet deep, and the natural pool has a few fish in it, although swimmers rarely see them.
Picnic areas and restroom facilities are also located on site. The Gage Artesian Beach is open seasonally and a concession stand is available to provide swimmers with drinks and snacks.
Alabaster Caverns State Park in Freedom is about an hour and a half away from Enid and is accessible by U.S. 412 West and Oklahoma 45. It’s one of the largest natural gypsum caves in the world, and Alabaster Caverns are open to the public. The internal temperature in the caverns is around 50 degrees.
Alabaster Caverns State Park also features reservable RV and tent sites. Enjoy hiking trails, picnic areas, group shelters with electricity, grills, water and a volleyball court.
Adventurers could try wild caving at the park. Alabaster Caverns is home to four caves that are maintained especially for wild caving. Caves range in length from 550 feet to 1,600-ft. Permits may be obtained at park office.
Roman Nose State Park near Watonga is a little over an hour’s drive from Enid via U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 8.
Set amidst a beautiful canyon, gypsum rock cliffs and three natural springs, recreational activities at this state park include an 18-hole golf course, both scenic and challenging hiking trails, trout fishing in season, canoeing, paddle boats, mountain biking and horseback rides by reservation.
Swimmers can relax in the fully restored Civilian Conservation Corps swimming pool, compete with a climbing rock wall and slide for kids.
