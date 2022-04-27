The NFL draft begins Thursday night, and both Tulsa and Oklahoma State have players waiting for their dreams to come true.
NFL.com ranks from 5-8 based on a prospects ability to start and what their outlook is for a prospect. Aidan Hutchinson, who is considered a top-three pick, has a grade of 6.8.
The highest rated Cowboy in the draft is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, with a grade of 6.19, which means he is projected to be a good back up who has the potential to develop into a starter. Rodriguez was fourth among all linebackers in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.52 seconds. In his five years in Stillwater, Rodriquez made 408 tackles and had 32 tackles for loss. His 13 forced fumbles are the most in Big 12 history and the fourth most in NCAA history.
Guard Josh Sills is the next highest rated prospect for Oklahoma state, with a grade of 6, which means he has traits to be an above-average backup according to NFL.com's system. Sills played in 47 games in his collegiate career.
Running back Jaylen Warren had the 18th best 40-yard dash time at the combine at 4-55 seconds. Warren has a grade of 5.94, which means he projects to be an average backup or special teams player. After Transferring from Utah State, Warren ran for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.
Cornerback Christian Holmes has a grade of 5.68, which means he is projected to be a candidate for the bottom of the roster of a practice squad, according to NFL.com. Holmes transferred from Missouri prior to the 2020 season. He had 140 tackles and three interceptions in his collegiate career and 28 passes defended.
Tyler Smith is the highest-rated prospect from Tulsa, his 6.33 grade projects him to eventually be an above-average starter. Smith is the sixth highest-rated offensive tackle.
