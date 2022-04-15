Throwing a perfect game is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for any pitcher. For Timberlake’s Ethan Jenlink, his once in a lifetime was Thursday when the Southwestern (KS) football commit spun a three-inning perfect game as Timberlake defeated Chisholm 10-0 in the Tigers opening game at the Merrifield baseball tournament.
The perfect game came days after a no-hitter against Medford in a 19-0 win that saw Jenlink walk two batters.
“It feels great,” Jenlink said. “I did what I had to do to get the game over with. I wasn’t really thinking about throwing a perfect game. I just wanted to get that win. I knew the whole way it was a perfect game but it was in the back of my mind.”
When a pitcher has a no-hitter, or in this case a perfect game, the unwritten rules tell you nto to bring it up, less you jinx the pitcher. Jenlink’s teammates didn’t adhere to that rule though.
“Actually, Avery Wallace said ‘you know you are throwing a perfect game right.’” Jenlink said. “I told him you aren’t supposed to talk about it.”
Jenlink got the job done against Chisholm with 28 pitches, in a game lasting just under 45 minutes. His low pitch count meant he could play in the Tigers games on Friday in the tournament.
“We lean on him pretty hard,” said Timberlake coach Garrett Powell. “He has put us in a position where we can rely on him. It was special to watch him throw. I know how much he loves playing baseball. It was fun for me to watch how efficient he is. His confidence in making the ball move and being able to change speeds is great.”
Jenlink is on track to be the saluatorian of his class at his upcoming graduation.
What made the win even sweeter was that it was over a Class 3A school. Timberlake is Class B, the smallest in Oklahoma. With that comes some underestimation of their athletic programs.
“The bigger schools always overlook us, so we always have a chip on our shoulder when we play them,” Jenlink said.
Jenlink is playing quarterback at Southwestern and is considering also playing baseball in college but is undecided.
“I think he should,” said Powell.
