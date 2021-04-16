Timberlake’s Touchdown Club’s 15th annual golf tournament will be held May 15 at Turkey Creek Golf Club in Hennessey.
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start with lunch provided at noon.
Cost for the four-person scramble will be $240 per team or $60 per person. There will be a longest drive and closest to the pin competition.
All proceeds will go toward the Timberlake football program.
There will be a chance to win a new car.
To register contact either Brian Severin (580) 977-4131; Garrett Powell, (580) 554-7049; Josh Worman (580) 747-3492; or Chad Greb, (580) 554-8024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.