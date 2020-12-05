BUFFALO, Okla. — Ethan Jenlink threw for three touchdowns and Timberlake's defense shut down Buffalo's vaunted running game as the No. 1-ranked Tigers beat the No. 3 Bison, 3 38-12 to reach the Class C state championship game.
The Tigers, 13-0, will face Tyrone (10-2) at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State's Ranger Field seeking their first state championship since 2009.
"We're pretty excited,'' said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. "It was a good team effort. Everybody played well.''
Jenlink connected with Judd on touchdown passes of 16 and 60 yards in the first half. JJ. Pippin caught a 52-yard scoring pass from Jenlink and added another touchdown on a eight-yard run. Dalton Leirerer scored the final touchdown on a 27-yard run.
Jenlink was 10 of 16 passing for 248 yards and the three scores. Judd caught five passes for 114 yards while Pippin had three for 137 yards. Leirerer was the leading rusher with 44 yards on five carries.
"Ethan was throwing the ball extremely well,'' Severin said. "J.J. was a little banged up, but Merric Judd and Dalton Leirerer stepped up and made some plays.''
Severin said Pippin "should be ready to go'' for the championship game.
The Bison came into the game with a 42-point average.
Colten Eskew scored on a one-yard run on fourth-and-goal on Buffalo's first series to cap a 57-yard scoring drive. The two-point conversion pass failed.
The Bison, which had rushed for 370 yards in a 28-22 loss to the Tigers a year ago, had only 37 yards on 23 carries in trailing 28-6 in the first half. Eskew was eight of 27 passing for 107 yards and four interceptions — three by Judd and one by Pippin.
Buffalo had only 50 yards rushing on 35 attempts overall for a 1.4 average. Eskew had only 38 yards on 26 carries.
Buffalo scored on its first series of the second half on a 12-play, 55-yard drive. Eskew hit Camden Yauk on a 13-yard pass for the touchdown. The Bison had to convert three fourth downs. They would not seriously threaten the rest of the game.
"We picked up what they were trying to do and adjusted our play calling a little better,'' Severin said. "We forced them into a passing game and they are not a passing team. Everybody stepped up and did a good job. The defense came to play.''
The Tiger defense got a safety when Eskew was tackled in the end zone for a safety by Dylan Schlup in the fourth quarter. Timberlake had been stopped on the Buffalo one the series before.
Timberlake's offense relied on the big play to separate themselves from the Bison.
On the Tigers' second series, Jenlink hit Pippin on a screen pass on a third-and-long from the Timberlake 48. Pippin would out run the Bison defense to tie the score.
Timberlake would go 51 yards on seven plays on its next series after forcing a Buffalo punt. Jenlink hit Judd on a 16-yard pass for the score and connected with Judd on the two-point conversion.
Timberlake got a break on the next series when a bad snap on a punt gave the Tigers the ball on the Buffalo eight. Pippin would score on the first play to put Timberlake up 20-6.
"That gave us some momentum,'' Severin said.
Jenlink, with nine seconds left before half, connected with Judd from 69 yards out. He threw a two-point conversion pass to Colton Lormand off the swinging gate to make it 28-6.
"We saw an opportunity there and Ethan did a good job,'' Severin said. "He put the ball right on the money. That was a big momentum gift for us.''
After Schlup tackled Eskew for the safety, Judd returned the free kick to the Buffalo 36. Three plays later, Leirerer scored from 28 yards out. Jenlink hit Judd for the two-point conversion.
"The safety gave us some more momentum,'' Severin said. "I was really proud of them.''
Timberlake and Tyrone played last season in District C-1 play with the Tigers winning, 54-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.