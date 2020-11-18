No. 1-ranked Timberlake will have to wait another week to play its first playoff game.
The Tigers, 10-0, received a forfeit from Oaks Mission Wednesday, whom they were scheduled to play Friday. Oaks Mission cited Covid 19 concerns as the reason.
"They had a virus situation,'' said Tigers coach Brian Severin.
Timberlake had a bye in the first round of the playoffs so they will have a three-week layoff before hosting the Waynoka at Maysville winner next week.
"That worries me,'' Severin said about the layoff. "That's not going to be good, but there is nothing we can do about it. We're going to start preparations for next week, get some film to look at and keep practicing should we will be sharp enough when we have to play.''
Eighty-seven inmates at Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena have tested positive for the virus but Severin doesn't think that would affect his team.
"We went virtual learning with our kids,'' he said. "They are protected right now. We just have to be careful with whom we're with and it will work out for us. We just have to be ready.''
Ironcially, Oaks Mission had received a Covid 19 forfeit from Deer Creek-Lamont last week.
